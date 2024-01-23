VAPORESSO and SMOORE ODM+ Join Forces for the First Time at Las Vegas Total Product Expo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Total Product Expo (TPE24), a highly anticipated premier B2B trade show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from January 31st to February 2nd. Under the banner "Innovation Together," this event will signify the inaugural collaboration between VAPORESSO and SMOORE ODM+, a fresh venture from SMOORE, the global leader in atomization technology solutions.

At the upcoming expo, VAPORESSO will be presenting four of its most popular product series, namely XROS, LUXE, ECO and ARMOUR. Notably, the XROS PRO is a standout product, being the first pod system to feature the AXON Super Pulse solution in the industry. This pioneering and innovative feature guarantees that the product delivers a stable and robust output, irrespective of the battery level, thereby preventing any deterioration in taste due to low power.

The XROS PRO is the first product in the XROS series to feature a screen, allowing users to easily monitor the battery level, puff count, and output mode. This product also boasts a variety of user-friendly designs. It supports three output modes - eco，normal，power - which can be conveniently selected via button operation. The side slide lock key enables users to secure the power mode while continuing to vape. Equipped with a large 1200mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 35 minutes through 2A fast charging, the XROS PRO provides extended battery life and is compatible with the XROS series of pods.

This year, for the first time, SMOORE ODM+ will showcase its solutions at the joint booth with VAPORESSO. Backed by the manufacturing capabilities of SMOORE and combined with VAPORESSO's marketing prowess, SMOORE ODM+ focuses on product-centric, technology-driven solutions to help customers achieve end-to-end business success.

SMOORE ODM+'s unique business model, which includes systematic large-scale marketing, leading product creation capabilities, flexible production delivery, and diverse cooperation models, provides customers with higher value and competitive advantages. SMOORE ODM+ tailors its cooperation model to each customer's capabilities, ensuring that whether they are strategic partners or investors, they can achieve further business success with SMOORE ODM+.

The joint exhibition of VAPORESSO and SMOORE ODM+ will bring unique innovations and surprises to both end users and business partners. For more details about the latest trends in industry products, technology, and services brought by the collaboration of VAPORESSO and SMOORE ODM+, please visit booth 16007 during the TPE24 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

