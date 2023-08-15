VAPORESSO Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Radiant Inno Dream Carnival

News provided by

VAPORESSO

15 Aug, 2023, 06:33 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is gearing up to launch its 8th-anniversary online event, the Radiant Inno Dream Carnival, with the theme "Innovating Brilliance, Forging Dreams Beyond." This event aims to celebrate the brand's eight years of success and express gratitude to its loyal customers and consumers who have been with them throughout the journey.

Continue Reading
818_kv_02
818_kv_02

The Radiant Inno Dream Carnival will kick off on August 18th with the launch of video of innovative dream chasers sharing their inspiring stories. VAPORESSO has invited six outstanding young representatives from various fields in the United Kingdom, the United States, and France to share their stories with VAPORESSO and their unique understanding of innovation and dream-chasing. This video aims to explore the close bond between the VAPORESSO brand and innovation, dreams, as well as the determination and efforts demonstrated along the path of pursuing dreams.

Furthermore, users are encouraged to share in the joy of VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary and join in the Wishful Skies Draw running from August 18th to September 18th, 2023. With the slogan "Catch a plane, Seize a dream," the interactive online game use paper airplane as the key element. The paper airplane symbolizes the pursuit of hopeful wishes. Through the game, VAPORESSO is set to listen to consumers' dreams and share the rewards and joys encountered along the path of pursuing dreams.

Participants in the game will have the opportunity to win generous prizes. Meanwhile, VAPORESSO will also launch several activities lucky draws on its official website, discounts on e-commerce platforms, and giveaways on social media to express appreciation for the continued support from its customers and consumers.

VAPORESSO is renowned for its brand DNA, which revolves around three core elements: innovation, reliability, and style. This year, the brand has introduced a series of innovative products and embarked on boundary-pushing initiatives to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry. These actions reflect VAPORESSO's unwavering commitment to innovation and dream-chasing.

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185897/818_kv_02.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VAPORESSO

Also from this source

VAPORESSO Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Radiant Inno Dream Carnival

VAPORESSO gana los London Design Awards 2023 con cuatro innovadores productos de vapeo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.