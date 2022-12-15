VAPORESSO Scoops Plaudits at German Design Awards

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the world-leading vaping brand, has again received international recognition for its cutting-edge innovative designs, this time scoring Special Mentions for three products at the German Design Awards, which recognized the brand's dedication to style as consumers nowadays pay more attention to a product's appearance.

The German Design Awards were established in 1953 by the German Design Council, the country's highest authority representing cutting-edge developments in the design industry. The prestigious awards institution handed out the plaudits for VAPORESSO's LUXE X, XROS 3, and ZERO S models, adding to the brand's recognition garnered following wins at the 2022 Red Dot Awards and American MUSE Design Awards.

The XROS3 boasts a sleek rounded design to make sure that the device's mouthpiece perfectly between the user's lips perfectly, thereby delivering a precise MTL (Mouth to lung) experience. The device's neon indicator lets users easily know how much battery is left, while the round-edge aesthetics provides a modern and timeless design.

"When developing the product, we had rounds and rounds of communication with our structural design team to solve the scraping-hand problem caused by the bottom decoration. We have only one goal, to ensure that the product provides a comfortable touch to customers in all directions," said the product team of VAPORESSO.

Another recipient of a Special Mention by the German design institute was the LUXE X, which has taken the European market by storm. Earlier this year, hundreds of customers queued up across the UK to get their hands on the sleek product. While delivering its cutting-edge atomization technology, the LUXE X prioritizes design with an exceptional sci-fi-like appearance featuring a transparent exterior that makes the internal structure of the device visible to users.

The third VAPORESSO product to draw the plaudits in Germany was the ZERO S, available in five colors. Boasting an ergonomic design, the simple ZERO S is compact and appealing. In addition to the multiple color options, the product also comes with a choice of matte, glossy, or drawing finishes to help consumers express themselves even more.

"With the support of consumers and these acknowledgments, we will continue to uphold the spirit of craftsmanship," said VAPORESSO's CMO Thalia Cheng. "We will continue to create products with a sense of design and deliver a great experience as a way of giving back to consumers."

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE VAPORESSO