VAPORESSO Sets New Record with Over 130 Awards in 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, has achieved a historic milestone in 2023 by winning over 130 international and authoritative awards from a number of industrial organizations and media outlets, highlighting the brand's innovative prowess and international leadership.

In 2023, VAPORESSO received recognition from authoritative media such as Ecigclick, Vapouround and VersedVaper, bagging more than a dozen of the best international brand awards. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to become a global leader in the sector of open-system vaping devices. Through consistent efforts in research, development, and customer satisfaction, the brand has garnered recognition and acclaim for its high-quality products and cutting-edge technology.

The honors that VAPORESSO has received are a testament to its outstanding product design and innovative strength. In 2023, VAPORESSO also won several professional international design awards, including the MUSE Design Awards, the German Design Awards, the London Design Awards, and the French Design Awards. These accolades are a great affirmation of VAPORESSO's pursuit of excellent and innovative design. By consistently raising the bar and setting new benchmarks for vaping devices' design and functionality, VAPORESSO has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry's landscape.

In addition, several of the brand's innovative products, such as the XROS 3 series, LUXE X series, ARMOUR, and VAPORESSO COSS, have won numerous authoritative media awards. Notably, COSS, as a disruptive innovation in the industry, won the prestigious Golden Leaf Award for Innovation, further validating the brand's product innovation strength on an international level.

These numerous awards represent not only VAPORESSO's remarkable achievements but also its contributions to the overall growth and advancement of the industry. VAPORESSO remains true to its original aspiration, believing that actions create the extraordinary. It's committed to adhering to its three core brand value - INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE, aiming to address industry pain points with innovative solutions. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, VAPORESSO aims to establish itself as a trusted international leading brand, delivering unparalleled experiences to its valued users and customers.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/awards

