VAPORESSO Wins Multiple Accolades at the Prestigious MUSE Design Awards

News provided by

VAPORESSO

15 Sep, 2023, 06:29 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading innovator in the vaping industry, is proud to announce that it has been honored with eight awards at the prestigious MUSE Design Awards, including six gold and two silver awards. This recognition underscores VAPORESSO's commitment to excellence in design and innovation.

Continue Reading
02_1__1
02_1__1

The winning products include the brand's latest offerings, the ARMOUR series consisting of the ARMOUR MAX and ARMOUR S, which just made their debut at the InterTabac 2023 held from 14-16. While the VAPORESSO COSS is a game-changer in the vaping industry addressing the pain points of existing products and offering an intuitive design that caters to the vaping habits of users. These products, along with the COSS Packaging, ECO NANO, LUXE X PRO, LUXE XR MAX, LUXE Q2, and XROS 3 NANO, were recognized for their creative design and user-centric approach.

The MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition dedicated to honoring exceptional original designs from around the globe. Its mission is to recognize, celebrate, and promote outstanding design innovators, making it a key platform for showcasing emerging stars in various fields. The recognition of eight VAPORESSO products at the MUSE Design Awards is a significant affirmation of VAPORESSO's pursuit of superior design and ultimate innovation.

"Winning these awards is a testament to our commitment to INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE - the three core brand value of VAPORESSO," said Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO. "We will continue to put our users at the center of everything we do, providing more excellent and innovative products that fully meet their usage needs and personal expression."

VAPORESSO is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. These accolades from the MUSE Design Awards demonstrate the brand's achievement in this endeavor. Aiming to provide users with products that not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations, VAPORESSO will continue to strive for excellence. 

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211853/02_1__1.jpg 
Logo - 

SOURCE VAPORESSO

Also from this source

VAPORESSO Wins Multiple Accolades at the Prestigious MUSE Design Awards

VAPORESSO franchit une étape importante en obtenant la certification du MoIAT pour 11 produits de vapotage aux Émirats arabes unis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.