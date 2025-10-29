Vaseline® Collaborates with Amanda Batula to Launch ShimmerGirl: Her First Ever Loverboy Collection, Packaged with Vaseline® Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils So Fans Can Glow from the Inside, Out

Vaseline declares it's Amanda's time to shine with these limited-edition packs from the Vaseline x Loverboy collection, designed exclusively with Amanda Batula.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaseline® is extending summer's shimmer into fall with the launch of Vaseline's ShimmerGirl, a viral-worthy collab with Amanda Batula that blends beauty and beverage for the ultimate glow inside and out. The TV personality, entrepreneur and iconic glow girl is known for her signature Hamptons style and year-round radiance, making her the perfect partner for Vaseline's most coveted launch yet – its new Shimmer Gel Oils.

Together with Loverboy, the sparkling tea and premium beverage brand Amanda helped launch, Vaseline is debuting limited-edition ShimmerGirl packs available on drinkloverboy.com starting Thursday, November 6. Vaseline declares it's Amanda's time to shine with a reimagined four-pack designed for the ultimate glow-up — three cans to sip and one body oil to drip — pairing Loverboy's White Tea Peach Zero-Proof Iced Tea, made with zero sugar, all-natural ingredients and only 10 calories, with one of Vaseline's Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils for a match made in shimmer heaven.

After debuting this summer, Vaseline's Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils quickly took over as the IT product of the season, selling out twice on Amazon and ranking as the number one body-care innovation at Target and Walmart. Spotted everywhere from red carpets to "get ready with me" videos the radiant, glazed finish and never-greasy feel won over celebrity makeup artists, fans, and beauty tastemakers alike, fueling a wave of viral glow moments that made the oils this season's ultimate beauty must-have. Vaseline is keeping the hype alive, proving shimmer season doesn't stop at summer with Amanda Batula, whose fun, confident, and radiant energy perfectly brings ShimmerGirl to life.

"Shimmer is more than a summer look, it's a way of feeling confident in your skin all year long," says Kate Godbout, Head of Vaseline Brand, North America. "Amanda's lifestyle and influence made her the perfect partner to show how Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils bring shimmer and luxuriously hydrated skin into every season. With ShimmerGirl, we're giving beauty enthusiasts a new way to make glow part of their daily rituals, from beauty to beverage."

"Taking on this Creative Director role for ShimmerGirl just made so much sense. Collaborating with Vaseline to create an iconic, feminine design to bring some of my favorite brands together was such a fun and creative process," said Amanda Batula. "Nothing makes me feel more confident than that summer glow, so it's only fitting that ShimmerGirl is all about celebrating that confidence and keeping you radiant. Plus, Kyle knew it was my time to shine with this one."

To celebrate the launch, Vaseline and Loverboy are carrying the glow of the Hamptons to the city with a consumer pop-up event at Soft Bar, Brooklyn's buzzy new alcohol-free social space co-founded by Bravo personality Carl Radke, on November 6, where fans can meet Amanda and experience the shine of ShimmerGirl in person. The event will feature photo-worthy moments, exclusive merch, and the ShimmerGirl collab pack courtesy of Amanda and Vaseline. Fans of Amanda and Vaseline can RSVP starting today, here as space is limited.

ShimmerGirl packs are available for purchase exclusively on drinkloverboy.com starting November 6. To shop Vaseline's Shimmer Gel Oils and other Vaseline products, visit major retailers nationwide or online.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that's redefining what it means to drink better. Known for its flavor-forward sparkling hard teas, spritzes, canned cocktails, and non-alcoholic teas, Loverboy crafts drinks with clean, high-quality ingredients — always gluten-free, all-natural, low or no sugar, and designed to deliver full flavor without compromise.

Founded by Kyle Cooke, with creative direction and branding from wife Amanda Batula, Loverboy has evolved from a small startup into a nationally recognized brand with a passionate community of fans who value transparency, quality, and fun. The brand continues to expand its retail presence across major markets and is available at Total Wine & More, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Trader Joes, regional retailers, and online at drinkloverboy.com, where customers can also shop exclusive merchandise and ready-to-drink beverages.

For more information, visit drinkloverboy.com or follow @DrinkLoverboy on social media.

About Vaseline:

Since first introducing the world to the Original Healing Jelly 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. Vaseline is a trusted brand among doctors and a trusted household staple in homes.

Vaseline® believes that skin health is a right, not a privilege, and the Vaseline mission is to ensure skin health is more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Vaseline is committed to skin health for all through its initiatives, including See My Skin, the only online database designed to search for conditions on skin of color and connect people with the proper care they deserve, and the Vaseline Healing Project to provide affordable and comprehensive dermatological services to those who need it most.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

