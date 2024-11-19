Veeva Announces New Digital Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its new cloud-based digital Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) solution. Delivering HACCP management as part of the Veeva QualityOne Suite will help food and beverage manufacturers streamline food safety and quality processes, improve visibility and control over critical risks, and enable proactive quality management and compliance globally.

"We are honored to introduce this first-of-its-kind digital HACCP solution and further raise the bar for food safety," said Greg Harbin, general manager of Veeva Consumer Products. "With unified, data-driven HACCP integrated into Veeva QualityOne, global food and beverage industry leaders can drive greater efficiency and proactive risk management across food safety operations."

Veeva QualityOne's digital HACCP solution provides global visibility and standardization of HACCP plans while supporting regional market flexibility to meet country-specific needs. It features an integrated flow diagram, automatic change notifications, and task reminders for greater efficiency, timely safety responses, and improved study management.

Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, is an early adopter of Veeva's digital HACCP solution.

"Digital HACCP is at the core of Nestlé's proactive quality management across our more than 2,000 brands and products in 188 countries," said John Donaghy, global head of food safety at Nestlé. "Veeva QualityOne digital HACCP offers a unified solution to create, manage, and streamline studies, quickly respond to changes, and prevent safety issues."

About Veeva for Consumer Products and Chemical Industries

Founded in 2007, Veeva Systems is a global provider of industry-specific cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of companies in the consumer products, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Veeva's solutions help hundreds of market-leading companies eliminate inefficiencies and bring high-quality, trusted products to market faster without compromising safety or compliance. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. Learn more at Veeva Industries.

For more information about Veeva's solutions for the global life sciences industry and the more than 1,000 customers it serves, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

