Veeva Delivers Vault CRM Suite with Vault CRM Campaign Manager

Latest release of Veeva Vault CRM Suite connects engagement across sales, marketing, and medical

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the newest release of Vault CRM Suite, the market-leading CRM system for life sciences. Vault CRM Campaign Manager is also now available as part of Vault CRM Suite so companies can realize the vision of connected sales, marketing, and medical for streamlined, customer-centric engagement.

"Our delivery of Veeva Vault CRM Suite today builds on years of innovation in CRM and Vault Platform," said Arno Sosna, general manager of CRM products at Veeva. "Having CRM on Vault Platform and adding Service Center and now Campaign Manager, we are now able to deliver the most advanced industry-specific CRM ever released and an unconstrained product roadmap that unlocks the potential for true customer centricity across the industry."

Veeva Vault CRM Suite is unique in its ability to bring sales, marketing, medical, and service teams together — all unified in the same Vault — which means teams work from a single database, with shared data and content, to enable increased customer centricity and advanced automation. For example, this enables the execution of multichannel campaigns across non-personal and field channels with the new Vault CRM Campaign Manager for coordinated customer engagement across sales and marketing. Also part of the CRM Suite is Vault CRM Service Center, released in August, for inside sales, contact center, and hybrid reps.

More than 30 companies are already live on Vault CRM, seven migrations from Veeva CRM to Vault CRM are on a path for completion by the end of this month, and the first large global top 20 biopharma plans to complete its migration of more than 15,000 users to Vault CRM by the end of 2025.

To learn more about this week's release of Vault CRM, Vault CRM Campaign Manager, and what's coming in Vault CRM Suite — including new AI-powered Vault CRM Bot and Voice Control — customers can join Arno Sosna's Vault CRM Suite release update and product roadmap session in Veeva Connect this Thursday, December 12 at 11 a.m. ET. Demos of Campaign Manager are available at veeva.com/CampaignManager.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer

success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10- Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

