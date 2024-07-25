Veeva Vault Quality Helps Neuraxpharm Drive Seamless Quality Operations and Collaboration With Over 100 CDMOs

Leading specialty drug manufacturer to advance compliance, oversight, and inspection readiness with Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training

BARCELONA, Spain, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Neuraxpharm will use Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training to advance its quality operations. Veeva quality applications will help Neuraxpharm achieve greater oversight and inspection readiness, while improving collaboration across its network of over 100 contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

"Veeva Vault Quality enables Neuraxpharm to bring GxP documentation and quality training onto one platform making quality operations more efficient and scalable," said Susanne Cater, head of corporate quality at Neuraxpharm. "With Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training, we can advance quality document management and compliance, including how we work with CDMOs."

Neuraxpharm is a pharmaceutical leader in disorders affecting the central nervous system (CNS). Vault QualityDocs supports efficient GxP content management and information sharing across its sites, while Vault Training enables Neuraxpharm to deploy training and curricula to help ensure GxP compliance.

"With Veeva Vault Quality, Neuraxpharm can streamline content and training, enabling the company to scale as it expands its product portfolio," said Sofia Lange, director of quality strategy for Europe at Veeva. "We're excited to partner with Neuraxpharm in advancing quality across its organization and keep production of vital CNS treatments for patients on track."

