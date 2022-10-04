Veeva Vault RIM Driving Greater Speed and Compliance for More Than 350 Life Sciences Organizations

Fast-growing biotechs and 15 of the top 20 pharma companies are accelerating modernization to streamline regulatory submissions on a single, unified platform

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 350 companies are transforming regulatory operations with Veeva Vault RIM Suite applications to speed execution and keep pace with evolving health authority requirements. A growing number of emerging biotechs are adopting Veeva regulatory applications, including more than 65 companies over the last year, to scale operations and simplify submission planning, development, publishing, and archiving.

"The rate of change across requirements and regulatory environments calls for agile systems that can adapt quickly," said Marc Gabriel, vice president, Veeva Vault RIM. "More companies are relying on Veeva Vault RIM innovations to keep pace with regional and local regulations, and we're proud to support the industry as a trusted partner for advanced regulatory information management."

Veeva continues to deliver advancements that help customers streamline global regulatory processes. New features added to Vault RIM include:

Active Dossier to manage chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) documents in effect for a given product and market

Label change tracking across products

Seamless connection with Veeva Vault PromoMats to send 2253-based submissions to Vault RIM

Non-eCTD electronic publishing to meet global submission requirements

"Establishing one source for information was a top priority at Mundipharma. Veeva Vault RIM has allowed us to consolidate data and documents from many different sources for greater visibility and efficiency," said Helen Donnelly, head of regulatory operations at Mundipharma. "Leveraging Veeva's advanced capabilities across our regulatory operations has helped to significantly simplify our processes, including nearly a 35% reduction in process handovers."

A top 20 pharma used Vault RIM to harmonize more than 19 million data points and unify over 65 legacy systems onto a single cloud platform. The modernization effort helped to reduce SOPs and work instructions by over 90%, improving overall speed and agility.

Vault RIM is also enabling companies with end-to-end submission development for faster time to market. More than 50 companies are using Veeva Vault Submissions Publishing to simplify and accelerate the submission process with assisted submission building and automated rendering of documents under existing standards.

The Vault RIM Suite includes Vault Registrations, Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive for unified RIM capabilities on one cloud platform. Vault RIM is part of Veeva Development Cloud, a unified suite of applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety to help organizations drive business processes across R&D and manufacturing.

Learn how companies are accelerating regulatory submissions at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the Oct. 19-20 in-person event in Boston.

