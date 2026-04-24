Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light‑Mobility Design Priorities Emerge

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels category showcased some noticeable trends in how light‑mobility products are being conceived. Exhibitors across electric vehicles, two‑wheelers and new mobility formats presented innovations increasingly built around real‑world usage needs, more market-oriented systems and integrated energy ecosystems.

A prominent trend is the move toward scenario‑driven product development. Manufacturers are creating vehicles suited to local environments and real‑world operating conditions. For example, models designed for tropical rainforest environments featured reinforced drivetrains, specialized suspension systems and terrain‑specific tires to handle muddy roads, high humidity and heavy loads. Off‑road electric bikes, performance scooters and water‑based mobility products emphasized structural strength, advanced shock absorption and enhanced waterproofing. Meanwhile, compact electric vehicles for short‑distance family travel and urban commuting reflected precise positioning around daily usability, comfort and efficiency. Together, these developments signal a broader shift toward solving concrete, scenario‑specific mobility challenges.

Intelligence in light‑mobility products is advancing beyond basic connectivity toward active perception and real‑time decision‑making. Some exhibitors introduced vehicles using multi‑sensor fusion and AI‑assisted functions to deliver higher levels of autonomy. One new model, for example, combines multi‑line LiDAR, single‑line radar and depth cameras to support follow, remote‑control and autonomous‑driving modes with end‑to‑end route planning. It can run riderless at over 40 km/h, and complete sub‑90‑degree S‑curve turns. With a paired wristband, it can automatically follow the user. These capabilities, along with obstacle avoidance, self‑balancing and intelligent tracking, signal a new stage of assisted autonomy in two‑wheelers.

The Fair also underscored the ongoing convergence of mobility categories. Rideable carry‑on luggage, robot‑inspired electric scooters, and water‑based bicycles blurred traditional vehicle boundaries. Growing modularity and cross‑category integration indicate that future mobility design will focus more on movement capability than on conventional classifications.

Alongside electric vehicles, exhibitors also highlight fast-charging infrastructure, wireless charging solutions, and portable in-vehicle power supply devices for camping, emergency, and outdoor scenarios. This reflects a rising competitive emphasis on solutions that connect vehicles, energy systems and operating environments.

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