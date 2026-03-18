Verify CheckAI Delivers AI-Driven Global Label Compliance at Scale

GlobalVision's AI solution empowers CPG leaders to accelerate launches, lock in compliance and eliminate costly errors across every SKU, label and global market.

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to reshape the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, Verify CheckAI launches as the advanced artificial intelligence compliance copilot purpose-built for the unique regulatory and packaging challenges facing the CPG industry. Verify CheckAI inspects packaging and labeling assets against custom rules and relevant global regulatory authorities, so companies can remain compliant and launch products faster without risking costly errors.

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With SKU counts climbing and regulations tightening, today's CPG organizations face constant pressure to deliver compliant, shelf-ready products across diverse global markets, without increasing compliance risk or bloating headcount. Manual reviews, human bottlenecks, scattered rulebooks and legacy rule-based systems are no match for the speed and nuance required by modern brand leaders.

Unlike traditional software, Verify CheckAI leverages AI to interpret everything from "Zero Calorie" claims to allergen statements, ingredient lists and Nutrition and Supplement Facts panels, all in context, instantly cross-referencing each element against market-specific rules from global authorities like the FDA and EU regulators. This allows experts to resolve issues faster while remaining firmly in control.

At the core of Verify CheckAI is a centralized, living rulebook hub; a single source of truth where global regulatory requirements and brand-specific standards live together and evolve in real time. Teams can easily import custom rulebooks in one place and instantly apply them across every SKU, label, and market. This unified approach makes compliance a scalable operational capability rather than a fragmented manual effort.

"Labelling compliance requires more than checklist automation; it demands contextual understanding and the ability to interpret regulations the way experienced reviewers do," says Brandon Malz, CEO of GlobalVision. "Verify CheckAI gives Regulatory, Marketing, and Packaging teams an AI compliance co-pilot that surfaces the right risks, in the right markets, at the right time, while keeping internal experts firmly in control."

Key features of Verify CheckAI include:

Centralized Living Rulebook Hub: A dynamic, AI-native rulebook that consolidates global regulations and brand standards into a single source of truth, updated in natural language and instantly applied across teams, SKUs, and markets.



A dynamic, AI-native rulebook that consolidates global regulations and brand standards into a single source of truth, updated in natural language and instantly applied across teams, SKUs, and markets. Human-Like Understanding: Interprets packaging content across languages, reviewing claims, ingredients, allergens, panels, and Nutrition and Supplement Facts with the contextual nuance of an experienced compliance reviewer.



Interprets packaging content across languages, reviewing claims, ingredients, allergens, panels, and Nutrition and Supplement Facts with the contextual nuance of an experienced compliance reviewer. Precision Auditing & Compliance Scoring: Instantly flags every discrepancy and maps it directly to the specific regulatory or brand rule violated, eliminating the guesswork of "why" a label failed. Every asset is assigned a real-time Compliance Score, providing a clear, data-backed "go/no-go" signal.

Verify CheckAI is now available for enterprise CPG companies ready to modernize compliance operations and accelerate innovation without compromise.

About GlobalVision

Founded in 1990, GlobalVision has spent over 36 years pioneering technology designed to eliminate packaging and labeling errors and streamline quality control. Our mission is to empower regulated industries to develop and approve assets at scale without compromising on quality or compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations in over 100 countries, our software provides automated inspections for text, graphics, barcodes, QR codes, color, and braille. By catching errors instantly across both digital and printed assets, we help life sciences, agencies, print and packaging and CPG companies eliminate errors and maintain total regulatory adherence – all while getting products to market faster.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/globalvision-co

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