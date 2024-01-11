VICENZAORO 70th ANNIVERSARY: THE LEADING JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB KICKS OFF THE CELEBRATIONS IN ITALY WITH OVER 1300 BRANDS

Vicenzaoro January, the largest jewellery business hub in Europe and longest running international event of the industry, opens the world calendar from 19th – 23d January in Vicenza – Italy

VICENZA, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicenzaoro, the premier jewellery business hub in Europe, is set to kick off its 70th-anniversary celebrations in Vicenza, Italy, from January 19th to 23rd. Organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, Vicenzaoro January (VOJ) is the longest-running international event in the gold industry and a pivotal B2B platform. Featuring over 1300 exhibitors, with 40% from 37 countries, the event has evolved into a central hub for the global gold and jewellery sector, and a think tank unveiling key trends for 2024.

Simultaneously, T.Gold, the leading international showcase of goldsmithing technologies and machinery, and VO Vintage, in its fifth edition, catering to vintage watch and jewellery enthusiasts, will run from January 19th to 22nd.

Vicenzaoro January 2024 "The Jewellery Boutique Show" offers buyers from 130 countries an unmissable business, network, training and information global reference for jewellery, goldsmith, and watchmaking. The event encompasses the entire supply chain, featuring high-end products, Made in Italy and international manufacturing excellence, components, semi-finished products, diamonds, precious and colored stones, packaging and services such as visual merchandising, contemporary watchmaking with distribution. T.Gold highlights technological innovations for manufacturing and processing.

With a history dating back to 1954, Vicenzaoro has grown from an exhibition of territorial excellence to one of the top B2B jewellery trade shows globally. The 70th-anniversary celebrations extend throughout the year, featuring exhibitions, a celebratory logo, and online content accessible to the community. The events will pay homage to the industry evolution, incorporating young talents and exploring themes such as sustainability, innovation, training, international standards.

The success of Vicenzaoro reflects its ability to adapt, evolve, and anticipate industry trends, thanks to the support of companies, customers, buyers, institutions, associations, and media. The claim, "The Heritage for Tomorrow," underscores the show's rich tradition projected into the future. Indeed in February, IEG will embark on significant renovation works at the Vicenza Expo Centre, involving the demolition of hall 2 (the old "pyramid") and 5, making way for a new, more functional hall that will extend the fairground's capacity.

