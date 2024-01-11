VICENZAORO 70th ANNIVERSARY: THE LEADING JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB KICKS OFF THE CELEBRATIONS IN ITALY WITH OVER 1300 BRANDS

News provided by

Italian Exhibition Group

11 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

  • Vicenzaoro January, the largest jewellery business hub in Europe and longest running international event of the industry, opens the world calendar from 19th – 23d January in Vicenza – Italy
  • Concurrently T.Gold, international showcase of technologies and machinery for goldsmithing, and VO Vintage, open to the public of collectors and enthusiasts of vintage watches and jewellery (January 19th to 22nd)

VICENZA, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicenzaoro, the premier jewellery business hub in Europe, is set to kick off its 70th-anniversary celebrations in Vicenza, Italy, from January 19th to 23rd. Organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, Vicenzaoro January (VOJ) is the longest-running international event in the gold industry and a pivotal B2B platform. Featuring over 1300 exhibitors, with 40% from 37 countries, the event has evolved into a central hub for the global gold and jewellery sector, and a think tank unveiling key trends for 2024.

Simultaneously, T.Gold, the leading international showcase of goldsmithing technologies and machinery, and VO Vintage, in its fifth edition, catering to vintage watch and jewellery enthusiasts, will run from January 19th to 22nd.

Vicenzaoro January 2024 "The Jewellery Boutique Show" offers buyers from 130 countries an unmissable business, network, training and information global reference for jewellery, goldsmith, and watchmaking. The event encompasses the entire supply chain, featuring high-end products, Made in Italy and international manufacturing excellence, components, semi-finished products, diamonds, precious and colored stones, packaging and services such as visual merchandising, contemporary watchmaking with distribution. T.Gold highlights technological innovations for manufacturing and processing.

With a history dating back to 1954, Vicenzaoro has grown from an exhibition of territorial excellence to one of the top B2B jewellery trade shows globally. The 70th-anniversary celebrations extend throughout the year, featuring exhibitions, a celebratory logo, and online content accessible to the community. The events will pay homage to the  industry evolution, incorporating young talents and exploring themes such as sustainability, innovation, training, international standards.

The success of Vicenzaoro reflects its ability to adapt, evolve, and anticipate industry trends, thanks to the support of companies, customers, buyers, institutions, associations, and media. The claim, "The Heritage for Tomorrow," underscores the show's rich tradition projected into the future. Indeed in February, IEG will embark on significant renovation works at the Vicenza Expo Centre, involving the demolition of hall 2 (the old "pyramid") and 5, making way for a new, more functional hall that will extend the fairground's capacity.

PRESS CONTACT IEG/VICENZAORO
head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali
press office manager: Marco Forcellini
international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi
press office specialist: Luca Paganin
press office specialist: Mirko Malgieri
[email protected]  


Trade press office coordinator Jewellery & Fashion Division: Michela Moneta [email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

70. GEBURTSTAG VON VICENZAORO: DIE FÜHRENDE PLATTFORM FÜR SCHMUCKGESCHÄFTE LEITET DIE FEIERLICHKEITEN IN ITALIEN MIT ÜBER 1300 MARKEN EIN

70. GEBURTSTAG VON VICENZAORO: DIE FÜHRENDE PLATTFORM FÜR SCHMUCKGESCHÄFTE LEITET DIE FEIERLICHKEITEN IN ITALIEN MIT ÜBER 1300 MARKEN EIN

Vicenzaoro, die führende Plattform für den Schmuckhandel in Europa, wird vom 19. bis 23. Januar ihr 70-jähriges Bestehen in Vicenza, Italien, feiern. ...
VICENZAORO 70th ANNIVERSARY: THE LEADING JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB KICKS OFF THE CELEBRATIONS IN ITALY WITH OVER 1300 BRANDS

VICENZAORO 70th ANNIVERSARY: THE LEADING JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB KICKS OFF THE CELEBRATIONS IN ITALY WITH OVER 1300 BRANDS

Vicenzaoro, the premier jewellery business hub in Europe, is set to kick off its 70th-anniversary celebrations in Vicenza, Italy, from January 19th...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.