VICENZAORO SEPTEMBER 2023 IN ITALY, THE JEWELLERY BUSINESS HUB, A EUROPEAN REFERENCE WITH 1,200 BRANDS

  • From 8th to 12th September at Vicenza Expo Centre, the gold and jewellery supply chain's most eagerly awaited international B2B event
  • The best of Made in Italy production and international excellence, as well as trends, innovation, training and networking
  • The second edition of VO'Clock Privé, a unique format open to the public

VICENZA, Italy, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun to Vicenzaoro September 2023 - VOS, Italian Exhibition Group's (IEG) international B2B show that will see the entire gold and jewellery supply chain gather in Italy (at Vicenza Expo Centre) from 8th to 12th September. 1,200 exhibiting brands in attendance from 34 countries for high jewellery and gold production, diamonds and precious stones, as well as components and semi-finished products, packaging services and visual merchandising. Moreover, from 8th to 10th September, Vicenzaoro will host the second edition of VO'Clock Privé: an appointment with contemporary watches (iconic pieces, historical brands, new independent companies) open to the public of enthusiasts and collectors.

Made in Italy collections will be spotlighted together with international excellence, with Germany, Turkey, China, India and Thailand the countries most represented by companies from abroad, covering about 40% of the exhibition offer.

Italian jewellery, represented by all the main national districts (Arezzo, Vicenza, Valenza and the Campania region), will be the business matching focus of the 400 foreign buyers involved in the incoming programme activated with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ITA – Italian Trade Agency. Arriving from all over the world, buyers will particularly come from the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, China and the ASEAN countries

In the first quarter of 2023, the sector, driven by exports, registered an +11.3% increase in turnover compared to the same period last year. Industrial production was also up by +2.3% (Source: Confindustria Moda's Study Centre for Federorafi).

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, for example – now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

