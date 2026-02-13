Victory Selfie: An Iconic Podium - and Cultural - Moment Enters Its Next Chapter at Milano Cortina 2026

That insight led Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, to introduce Victory Selfie as part of official medal ceremony programming, bringing the most natural and authentic way athletes capture their lives onto the podium. Shaped by athletes themselves, it has become an iconic part of the medal-winning experience.

Now, at Milano Cortina 2026, Victory Selfie enters its next chapter, powered by the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition.

Not only is it making its Olympic Winter Games debut, it also is expanding beyond individual and pair podium moments to capture shared victory – allowing full teams to celebrate side by side, just as they trained, competed, and earned their medals together.

Since its inception at Paris 2024, Victory Selfie has helped this once-in-a-lifetime Olympic moment feel closer and more personal. Nearly 300 Victory Selfies were taken with the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition in Paris, capturing the vibrant, diverse personalities of the athletes on the podium.

From spectators seeing the moment captured live, to athletes sharing their Victory Selfie image with family, fans and followers around the world, Samsung is helping reinforce the podium as a cultural stage — where sport, self-expression, and shared victory come together, and where an iconic moment continues to grow beyond the Olympic Winter Games.

