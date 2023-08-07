Virgin Active To Launch Comarch-Powered Loyalty Program

KRAKÓW, Poland, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Active, one of the world's leading health clubs, chooses Comarch as its new loyalty solution provider. Through the power of the ComarchLoyalty Management platform, Virgin Active hopes to enhance its members' experience, retention and engagement.

The launch of the new Virgin Active App and Virgin Active Rewards program looks to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible for members. Virgin Active now rewards members with a fully integrated rewards program in the new app.

"We built the new app with our members' experience in mind, focusing on how we can further immerse and assist them on their wellness journey. We recognise that people rely on digital platforms for fitness advice, and our goal with the app has been to bring the digital and physical worlds together to foster and grow our relationship with our members," says Dean Kowarski, Group CEO of Virgin Active. 

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Comarch has the skills and tools to ensure the successful implementation of a highly-engaging loyalty program.

From the first meeting, the Virgin Active team had a clear vision and mission for the program they wanted to launch. With our strong presence in South Africa and experience in multiple branches of loyalty, Comarch enabled the VA team to present it to their clients in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that Virgin Active not only chose our loyalty solution but also decided to host it in one of our Data Centers. The close collaboration between the two teams is ongoing, and I am excited about what lies ahead and the value we will provide to Virgin Active Rewards members. Jakub Socha, Sales Director at Comarch

ABOUT VIRGIN ACTIVE

Virgin Active is a chain of health clubs in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The brand has close to 1 million members in RPA that can enjoy access to its exclusive classes, leading experts, and 238 fitness clubs across four continents.

ABOUT COMARCH

Comarch is a global software house with over 30 years of experience developing and creating loyalty technology solutions. Recognized by the Forrester Wave as one of the top Loyalty Technology Solutions providers in 2023, Comarch is responsible for over 120 successfully implemented loyalty initiatives in 50 countries.

For more info about Comarch's loyalty solutions, click here

