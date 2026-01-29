Vision Group Releases AIDC UPS Lithium Battery Safety White Paper

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to develop rapidly, AI Computing Center (AIDC) have become the foundation of next-generation computing. At the same time, their power demand and reliability requirements are increasing sharply. As a crucial part of power protection for AIDC, UPS lithium batteries face increasing safety challenges.

AIDC UPS lithium battery safety insights for high-density computing scenarios

To address these challenges, Vision Group, a world-leading provider of smart energy solutions, has released the AIDC UPS Lithium Battery Safety White Paper, offering a clear analysis of key safety risks and practical protection strategies for high-density computing scenarios.

Highlights

The white paper explains how AIDC operates differently from traditional data centers, and explains why existing UPS lithium battery safety designs are no longer sufficient. AIDC workloads involve frequent power surges and sharp load changes, which place continuous stress on battery systems and significantly increase safety risks.

Key highlights include:

1. Analysis of AIDC-specific battery risks, such as voltage sag, thermal accumulation, and accelerated system degradation caused by high-dynamic load profiles.

2. Identification of gaps in existing battery safety standards, which do not fully address long-term float charging combined with high-rate discharge in AIDC scenarios.

3. Vision Group's proposed safety solution for high-density and high-dynamic environments, featuring:

a. 4L (Cell–Module–Cabinet–System) hierarchical intelligent safety architecture for full-link protection.

b. Multi-layer fire protection mechanisms at the cell, module, and cabinet levels.

c. End-to-end (F2O, Factory-to-Operation) management, covering factory-prefabricated cabinet transport, simplified installation, and structured operation and maintenance.

4. Future technology directions and industry initiatives, highlighting liquid cooling, AIOps, and solid-state batteries, and calling for AIDC-specific safety standards.

The release of this white paper aims to draw attention to the need for AIDC UPS lithium battery safety standards, provide practical safety solutions, and support the high-quality development of the computing power industry. The full AIDC UPS Lithium Battery Safety White Paper is now available: https://www.vision-batt.com/en/white-paper-download.

About Vision Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Vision Group is a global leader in intelligent energy solutions, specializing in UPS batteries for data centers and critical digital infrastructure. With five R&D and production bases worldwide, the company provides safe and reliable UPS battery solutions to customers in over 100 countries, and maintains long-term partnerships with leading global UPS and power solutions providers such as Vertiv, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Socomec, and Delta.

Visit the Vision Group website: https://www.vision-batt.com/en/

