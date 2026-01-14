VISIT SLO CAL AND SEE MONTEREY CELEBRATE EARLY REOPENING OF HIGHWAY 1 AT REGENT'S SLIDE

Iconic coastal route reopens today at 12:00 PM ahead of schedule; travelers invited to return to the legendary Big Sur and SLO CAL–Monterey coastlines

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. and MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit SLO CAL (VSC), the official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) for San Luis Obispo County (SLO CAL) and See Monterey, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the County of Monterey, today announced the early reopening of Highway 1 at Regent's Slide, restoring full coastal access between San Luis Obispo County and Monterey County earlier than Caltrans' (California Department of Transportation) March 2026 estimate. Both organizations received formal notice from Caltrans that on Wednesday, January 14th at 12:00 PM this vital stretch of California's world-famous Big Sur coastline will open to all.

"Caltrans worked with exceptional focus and resilience to restore this legendary stretch of highway," said Cathy Cartier, President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL. "Highway 1 is an emotional experience for so many people, and its early reopening reconnects the full wonder of Ragged Point, San Simeon and Cambria with our neighbors to the north in Monterey. We are thrilled to welcome visitors to experience the magic of this coastal roadway from end-to-end."

The reopening once again allows uninterrupted travel between San Luis Obispo County's North Coast—Ragged Point, San Simeon, Cambria—and the destinations of Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Monterey, inviting road trippers back to enjoy one of the most breathtaking drives on earth uninterrupted. Travelers worldwide are encouraged to take in sweeping ocean vistas, support coastal businesses and plan scenic road trips between the two counties, with stops throughout the southern and northern Big Sur area and its surrounding communities. As always, travelers are encouraged to check current road conditions before heading out by visiting the Caltrans website for the latest updates and travel advisories.

"Reopening Highway 1 reconnects travelers with an extraordinary coastal journey," said Rob O'Keefe, President & CEO of See Monterey. "Now more than ever, it's part of our collective role to protect and preserve this coastline by traveling safely and responsibly, with care for the land, the road and the communities that make it so special."

Highway 1 is one of California's most significant tourism drivers and this marks the end of the longest closure to date along the Big Sur coast, beginning with the initial interruption caused by Paul's Slide on January 15, 2023, followed by Regent's Slide on February 9, 2024. The prolonged closure had a significant economic impact on the regions of SLO CAL and Monterey and the business communities that rely on visitors taking in the scenic drive of the Big Sur coast. The prolonged closure resulted in an estimated $438 million in lost visitor spending across San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties and the State of California, underscoring the vital role Highway 1 plays in local economies and the broader tourism industry in California.

Visit SLO CAL is the countywide non-profit destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) for San Luis Obispo County, known as SLO CAL.

See Monterey is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County.

