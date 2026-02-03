VivaTech 2026 Confidence Barometer: A paradox revealing tensions between technology adoption, sovereignty, and cybersecurity in a fragmented geopolitical context

Third edition of VivaTech's Confidence Barometer conducted by OpinionWay among tech executives in Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands) and North America (United States)

PARIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --VivaTech unveils the third edition of its Tech Confidence Barometer, conducted by OpinionWay. Covering sovereignty issues, AI adoption, and investments, executives from seven countries express their strong confidence in new technologies and share their insights.

Technological sovereignty: The emergence of an Atlantic divide

2026 VivaTech Confidence Barometer

When adopting a new technological tool, 92% of executives would favor a future partner who shares their nationality, and nearly half of them (47%) would make this commonality a decisive factor.

This essential aspect is particularly emphasized by the English-speaking countries surveyed (57% in the United States and the United Kingdom), while the majority of EU members consider it a "plus".

63% of executives say they are concerned about the loss of sovereignty that may accompany technological progress.

The geography of trust: New blocs are Forming

The geographical origin of tech solutions has a significant influence on the level of trust placed in them (86%). Nearly one in two executives (47%) cite their own country as one of the regions they trust the most, but the boundaries of trust extend far beyond that:

The United States: Confident in their own country (51%), Americans value the North American continent as a whole even more (62%).

Continental Europe stands united: 43% of European executives favor solutions from their own continent. In France, 63% place the most trust in European solutions.

The United Kingdom, between two worlds: Particularly confident (56%) in the capabilities of the UK, those surveyed place Europe on an equal footing (53%)

The AI paradox: Maximum confidence, risky practices

89% of executives trust AI to guide their company's decisions.

83% of executives are confident in the sustainable and controlled development of financial investments in artificial intelligence. Only 17% fear a speculative bubble.

92% are confident in their ability to maintain employment levels over the next 12 months.

However, f our out of ten executives have already shared information about their company with an AI tool they did not fully trust.

Investments: Record levels driven by AI and cybersecurity

Over the next 12 months, 87% of executives plan to increase their investments in artificial intelligence , and 77% in cybersecurity .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874973/VivaTech_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874971/VivaTech_EN_Logo.jpg

Contact: [email protected]