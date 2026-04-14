VIVATECH TAKES IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL FOR ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY

PARIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For its 10th anniversary edition, VivaTech returns from June 17 to 20, 2026 at the Porte de Versailles and announces a scale-up. Having become, over ten years, a major European platform for meetings between startups, large corporations, investors and decision-makers, the event boasts 300% audience growth, rising from 45,000 to more than 180,000 visitors in 2025 (171 countries), with startups tripling and investors multiplying twelvefold.

©VivaTech 2026

In 2026, VivaTech takes over Hall 7 across three floors, with +30% exhibition space, doubled seating capacity, 15,000 startups, more than 1,500 demonstrations, 4,000+ business and networking meetings, and an "Investors Office Hours" scheme to accelerate connections between founders and international investors. The 2026 edition will focus on the major technological and geopolitical challenges of the next ten years, at a time when AI is establishing itself as a driver of productivity and organizational transformation.

The programme for this new edition is structured around four central themes: "AI & Productivity", "Cybersecurity & Defense", "Greentech & Energy" and "Deeptech". Several announcements will be made as world premieres, including innovations in brain-computer interfaces, exoskeletons, conversational agents, automated vulnerability detection, energy transition solutions, as well as quantum, space and extended reality technologies.

VivaTech also highlights its European dimension, with Germany designated as "Country of the Year 2026", featuring the largest delegation in the show's history (800 m² stand, 200 startups, numerous federal and regional partners, 14 Länder and 12 governmental entities), sending a strong signal in favour of European sovereignty and technological leadership.

This 10th edition also aims to broaden its impact with the general public. For the first time, VivaTech will take to the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, June 14th, with a free and immersive day centred on everyday tech (AI, robots, mobility, climate, health...). On June 20th, the VivaTech Festival will open tech up to 18-35 year-olds through AI & society content, the creator economy, the talents of tomorrow, and a Careers Festival.

Renowned speakers from startups, large corporations and institutions will also be in attendance, confirming the ambition to make this 10th edition a global unmissable event at the crossroads of innovation, business and key debates on the future of technology.

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SOURCE VivaTech