Vivint Smart Home and ANGI Homeservices/Handy to Keynote Parks Associates' 24th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced executives from Vivint Smart Home and ANGI Homeservices/Handy will provide keynotes at the firm's 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 19-21 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco, California. The company released new research at CES reporting significant growth among multiple categories of smart home devices. Parks Associates reports that 18% of US broadband households owned a home control system at the end of 2019, an increase of 38% since 2018.

Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices; Co-founder & CEO, Handy, and Jim Nye, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home, will present keynotes at the event to address the distribution of smart home products in the home, new channels driving wider adoption, and the emerging focus on a service-driven consumer experience.

Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, ServiceLive, Cirrent, Everise, Firedome, MMB Networks, PassiveBolt, Zen Ecosystems, Aprilaire, Sprosty Network, Wi-Charge, and Inspire.

"From 2018 to 2019, we have seen the largest increase in five years in the adoption of home control systems and security systems," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "This is exciting news for industry players, especially since we saw adoption of smart home devices plateau between 2017 and 2018. We are looking forward to hosting our annual conference to address the market growth and opportunities in the invigorated markets for the connected home."

Parks Associates research highlights:

33% of US broadband households own a home security system, an increase of 17% since 2018.

18% own a home control system, an increase of 38% since 2018.

41% own at least one smart speaker or display, an increase of 10% since 2018.

29% own at least one smart home device, an increase of 21% over 2018.

CONNECTIONS™ focuses on technology solutions and strategies to expand the connected home ecosystem and drive consumer adoption. The conference features insights on all aspects of the connected home, including home security, insurance, smart home platforms, connected health solutions, channel strategies, and the convergence between entertainment and smart home, as well as interoperability, voice technologies, and future investments.

