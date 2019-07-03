Volkswagen Group España Distribución Selects Cognizant for Digital Transformation Initiatives to Enhance Customer Experience and Business Processes

Two initiatives were designed and implemented by Cognizant experts on the Salesforce Platform. The new platform will automate and streamline fleet sales management processes and improve the customer contact center user experience. The initiatives centralize data in the cloud to provide fleet sales and services management with real-time access from anywhere, and enable greater levels of business automation, insight and decision-making.

"We chose Cognizant because its Salesforce practice has a proven track record of planning and delivering complex, international projects involving multiple systems, data integration and associated change management processes," said Miguel Ángel Iglesias, CIO at Volkswagen Group España Distribución.

"As part of our ongoing strategy to accelerate growth in our international business, Cognizant continues to invest in key partnerships, including Salesforce.com. Our European Customer Success Center in Barcelona provides us with the perfect vehicle to support our clients across the region in making their digital transformation a success," said Santosh Thomas, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant.

Thomas continued, "The new single customer relationship management platform Cognizant implemented for Volkswagen Group España Distribución puts its teams in closer, more continuous contact with clients and partners. It will provide a single, integrated repository for knowledge acquired by their sales and contact teams, plus a means for better managing the relationship, sales and customer care process, and ultimately enhancing the relationship experience with customers."

About Volkswagen Group España Distribución

Volkswagen Group España Distribución is a leader automotive distributor in Spain. The company, which started its activity in 1993, sells vehicles, parts, spare parts, services and mobility solutions of the brands Volkswagen, Audi, ŠKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the Peninsula and Balearic Islands.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

