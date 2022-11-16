VUSE AND THE McLAREN F1 TEAM MARK SECOND YEAR OF CHAMPIONING EMERGING ARTISTS WITH A CAR LIVERY THAT GOES BEYOND SPEED

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Anna Maria Aoun aka Anna Tangles, the up-and-coming Lebanese artist behind the McLaren car livery at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022. This year's exclusive livery celebrates the limitless power of creativity and the feeling of liberation it brings.

VUSE DRIVES FOR CHANGE WITH A 2022 CAR LIVERY BORN FROM THE LIBERATING POWER OF CREATIVITY

Anna Tangles is the latest artist to take part in Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, and The McLaren F1 Team's Driven by Change initiative, which offers unparalleled opportunities in the elite world of motorsport to underrepresented creatives. Through her linear artwork and designs, Anna strives to empower artists from all walks of life to see no limits to their own creativity.

Building on the legacy of 2021 Driven by Change livery artist, Rabab Tantawy, the design for the 2022 McLaren livery has been inspired by Anna's own personal journey, where she switched her day-to-day office job to follow her dreams and dedicate her life to creating art. The ever-changing formation of lines in the original piece of artwork on the livery represents the feeling of liberation, calm and focus that creativity brings, as she's guided by the pen on the page. Infused with the iconic papaya and blue colourway of The McLaren F1 team, Anna equates the lines in her art to the circuit track and a sense of calm and focus not dissimilar to the zone drivers enter before and during each race.

Anna Tangles comments: "As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a Grand Prix – and it's all thanks to Driven by Change. I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, and so it's a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way."

Mirroring the spirit of the Driven by Change initiative, Anna strives to forge a path of transparency and to make art accessible to all through the support she gives to her local creative community. She shares advice, learnings and techniques with artists looking to explore their creativity, embrace focus, and unleash their potential through her workshops and mentorships, which is where she forged a bond with Rabab Tantawy, who continues to inspire Anna and her work.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "Driven by Change was designed to build legacy, and we could not be prouder that our 2021 artist, Rabab identified Anna to carry on that legacy of creativity and change. Anna embodies the Driven by Change ethos, and it's great to see an original piece of her artwork have its time to shine on one of the world's fastest-moving canvases. We're extremely excited to see what the future holds for Anna and to uncover future artists for her to pass the paintbrush to."

The Driven by Change initiative champions underrepresented artists across the globe and offers creatives an unparalleled opportunity to leverage the global platform of motorsports to showcase their creative works. The 2022 car livery artwork is a celebration of the diversity of creativity that has been brought to the world of motorsport by Vuse and The McLaren F1 Team and their continuing legacy into 2023.

*Based on Vype/Vuse estimated value share from RRP in measured retail for vapour (i.e. total vapour category value in retail sales) in key vapour markets: USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany as of May 2022

Notes to Editors:

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with a purpose to build A Better Tomorrow™ by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for adult consumers.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives*†. In order to deliver this, BAT is transforming into a truly consumer-centric multi-category consumer products business.

BAT's ambition is to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has set stretching ESG targets including achieving carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 & 2 by 2030 and eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BAT employs over 52,000 people and operates in over 175 countries. The BAT Group generated revenue of £12.87 billion in the first half of 2022 and profit from operations of £3.68 billion.

The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of reduced-risk*† New Category tobacco and nicotine products and traditional non-combustible tobacco products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In the first half of 2022, we had 20.4 million consumers of our non-combustible products, a rise of 2.1 million on full year 2021.

*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

† Our products as sold in the US, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, are subject to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without FDA clearance.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the NTT INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. McLaren will compete in Season Nine of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2022/23.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

