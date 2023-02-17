VVDN Strikes Back-to-back Manufacturing Expansions to Meet Increased Global Business

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of Engineering, Manufacturing and Digital services and solutions, has been continuously expanding its manufacturing footprint with a lot of emphasis on vertical integration and design led manufacturing.

VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities, 6 in Manesar, Haryana, and 1 in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, house best-in-class 8 SMT Lines, Molding & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, High Pressure Die Casting, Extrusion, Metal Stamping facility, Product Assembly facilities, and Product Environment/Reliability Test Certifications labs. VVDN's wide product portfolio include vision products including AI Cameras, Surveillance cameras, Automotive Vision Systems, ADAS, Automotive Clusters/Infotainment, 5G radio units, 4G/5G Antennas, Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7 based access points, Backhaul Radios, ONT, Switches, Hearables & Wearables, HPC/Telecom Servers, Laptops, tablets, EV Chargers, infotainment systems, etc.

The recent additions to VVDN's Infrastructure are the new manufacturing facility in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, as well as a dedicated Antenna manufacturing and assembly facility in Manesar. The Pollachi factory is a precursor to a massive 100 acres manufacturing plant that VVDN will set up in Pollachi as per the MoU signed with the TN Govt. and the commitment to invest $100M over the next 5 years in the country.

VVDN's unique strength of integrated Design and Manufacturing for Hi-Tech products is enabling large global customers to work with VVDN for their product design and manufacturing. VVDN's major business regions include North America, India, Canada, Japan, S. Korea and Europe. VVDN is planning to further increase its export significantly in these regions over the next three years.

Company stated that its strategy of vertical Integration has given it a unique competitive edge. VVDN with its capability to do PCB assembly, mechanical, tooling and molding, complete PTS, pre-compliance certification is able to mass manufacture the products with increased local BOM value addition up to 40%-50%. Company is successfully manufacturing products for Global Markets.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO – VVDN Technologies, "With a lot of business potential, we are continuously adding to our infrastructure for design led manufacturing to serve our global customers and their local demands. We are pressing forward with vertical integration and have so far successfully integrated Testing, Mechanical, PCB Assembly and Engineering services. We are also working on our plan to add PCB fabrication in the next 1 to 2 years. These infrastructural expansions are the foundations to ensure top notch product delivery which meets world standards in quality and efficiency. VVDN's strong design and manufacturing capabilities sets us apart and makes the company a natural choice of customers from all over the world."

With its ever growing manufacturing and engineering capabilities, VVDN intends to further extend its base to global customers across regions including North America, Europe, APAC.

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, DataCenter, Networking and Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, IoT, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 11 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India and across the globe, and 7 Manufacturing facilities located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Die Casting, Antenna Assembly, Sheet metal fabrication facility, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully compiled to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

