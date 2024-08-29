Wanhua Chemical Successfully Launches World's Largest Citral Production Facility

YANTAI, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wanhua Chemical has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of its 48,000-ton-per-year citral production facility, marking the successful commissioning of the world's largest single-unit citral production plant.

Wanhua Chemical's citral

This achievement signifies a groundbreaking advancement in Wanhua Chemical's independent research and development. Citral, often regarded as the 'crown jewel' of fine chemicals, is renowned for its intricate production process and stringent technical requirements. As a crucial intermediate in creating aroma and nutrition and an indispensable component in the fragrance raw materials market, Wanhua Chemical's citral stands out for its superior quality, exceptional environmental sustainability, and reliable supply. This development establishes a new benchmark in fostering stable, healthy, and sustainable growth in the global aroma industry.

The journey of Wanhua Chemical's citral began in 2011 with small-scale trials. After 13 years of persistent innovation and rigorous research, the company has not only achieved optimal product quality from the very first production run but has also laid a solid foundation for expanding its downstream aroma and nutrition businesses.

Looking ahead, Wanhua Chemical remains committed to its mission of "Advancing Chemistry, Transforming Lives!" The company will continue to lead with innovation and breakthroughs, consistently delivering premium products and exceptional services to downstream industries, contributing to a better life for humanity.

SOURCE Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd