WCIFIT Opens in Chongqing with 1,400 Global Firms, Showcasing Robots, Flying Cars, and Local Cuisine

CHONGQING, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - The 8th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) opened in Chongqing on May 21, bringing together nearly 1,400 companies from 50 countries and regions to explore new opportunities in investment, trade, and industrial cooperation across western China.

A DexForce humanoid robot on display at the 8th WCIFIT in Chongqing. (Photo/ Kenny Dong)

The four-day fair runs through May 24 and highlights the region's ongoing industrial upgrading and stronger service capabilities, featuring a 150,000-square-meter exhibition of advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge technologies, alongside nearly 40 events. Visitors can see innovations such as Unitree robots and Changan flying cars, browse international products, and enjoy authentic Chongqing cuisine.

The United Kingdom is the guest country of honor, Sichuan Province is the permanent guest province, and Gyeonggi Province of South Korea is the guest city, with the UK bringing representatives from McLaren, GSK, HSBC, Standard Chartered, and InterContinental Hotels Group, among others.

"Chongqing has moved from being a center of heavy industry to becoming a dynamic hub for high-tech manufacturing, digital innovation, and modern services," said Peter Wilson CMG, British Ambassador to China, at the opening ceremony. "It is now a gateway to western China, a driver of regional growth and an increasingly important node in global supply chains."

Wilson said these developments align with the UK's own priorities. "We are focused on advanced manufacturing, digitalization, green growth, and innovation-led development," he said. "That alignment gives us a much better basis for cooperation."

Kim Dae-soon, Vice Governor of Gyeonggi Province, said Gyeonggi and Chongqing have become trusted economic and trade partners. Citing the Chinese saying, "A close neighbor is better than a distant relative," he said the event could help deepen cooperation between the two regions and advance China-Republic of Korea economic ties.

At the opening ceremony, Chongqing released the Investment Opportunities List for the first time, featuring 277 projects worth nearly 580 billion yuan across five areas: the "33618" modern manufacturing cluster system, scientific and technological innovation, new energy and computing hub development, the inland opening-up hub, and megacity governance and urban modernization.

A signing ceremony for major projects was also held during the opening ceremony, with this year's WCIFIT reaching 212 signed projects in sectors including intelligent connected new energy vehicles, next-generation electronic information, and biomedicine.

For more information about the WCIFIT, click here.

SOURCE iChongqing