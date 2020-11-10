WEBTOON announces WEBTOON Studios

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WEBTOON™, the world's largest digital comic publisher has announced its expansion into the entertainment space with the launch of WEBTOON Studios, a multi-platform production division that connects WEBTOON's vast library of titles and creators with a myriad of entertainment platforms including: film, television, interactive entertainment, licensing, and merchandising.

Prior to the formation of WEBTOON Studios, WEBTOON had already forged partnerships with The Jim Henson Company and Crunchyroll. Today, WEBTOON Studios reveal a trio of new partnerships, with many more to be announced in the coming months.

Vertigo Entertainment - the production company behind the IT franchise and The Lego Movie.

Bound Entertainment - the global studio led by 'Snowpiercer' and 'Okja' producer Samuel Ha, are partnering to co-produce a live action science fiction TV series.

Rooster Teeth Studios, known for their state-of-the-art 3D and 2D animation studio, will serve as both the animation studio and co-producer of a supernatural-themed action series.

With access to thousands of comic series read by over 67 million monthly readers, WEBTOON Studios will partner with our pool of talented artists and writers to build franchises across all media platforms.

"Today marks a huge step for WEBTOON," said WEBTOON chief executive officer, Ken Kim. "Webcomics have grown into a cultural phenomenon over the past fifteen years – especially for younger generations. This is another important step in building a greater bridge from our creator's works on WEBTOON to film, TV and beyond."

"WEBTOON IP has had a tremendously successful track record in other mediums," said Taylor Grant, senior vice president of IP development. "Recent global hits, 'Tower of God,' 'Noblesse,' and 'The God of High School,' all released in 2020, showcase how beloved our series are around the world.

"WEBTOON Studios represents an important next phase in our evolution as a true multi-platform company. This is a bold investment by WEBTOON in both our incredible community of webcomic creators as well as our partners. With multiple deals currently in the works with major studios, producers and production companies, we'll have much more exciting news to share in the coming months."

As part of the launch activity, WebtoonStudios.com also launched this week as an online portal that provides updated information on WEBTOON IP in development, stats on readership, upcoming projects, as well as a browsable portfolio. The currently online portfolio is a small sampling of projects that are available or in active development and will be updated monthly.

WEBTOON Studios recently signed with Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Lit Entertainment Group for representation.

About WEBTOON

WEBTOON™ has become a cultural and global phenomenon, pioneering the distribution and consumption of web-based comics. With an average of 67+ million monthly active users, 16.5+ million of whom read daily, more people consume WEBTOON series than watch most television shows. WEBTOON features a broad and diverse catalog of content from all over the world -- including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. Launched stateside in 2014, WEBTOON has thousands of creator-owned series with episodes updating daily. Also boasting partnerships with Legendary, POW!, Top Cow/Image, and more, WEBTOON takes storytelling to the next level. Creators have been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards, as well as winning a multitude of Ringo Awards. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

