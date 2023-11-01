Welcome to Mianyang! The Upcoming 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo is Sending an Invitation to the World

MIANYANG, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhuanet:

The 11th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo will be held from November 22 to 26 in Mianyang, Sichuan Province. The theme of this year's Expo is "Lead by Science and Technology--Innovation, Transformation, Opening-up and Cooperation", and the Guest Country of Honor falls to Indonesia. A range of activities will be carried out then both online and offline.

A series of exhibitions are to be held this year. Major scientific and technological projects and exhibits such as the lunar exploration program, "Artificial Sun" and "Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope(FAST)" will be displayed together. Meanwhile, 13 activities like the opening ceremony and keynote speeches, Tianfu Science and Technology Investment and Financing Summit, "Talent Day of Science and Technology City ", as well as 4 industrial meetings and 2 competitions will also be included.

In order to enhance the visiting experiences, this year's Expo creates an online 3D exhibition pavilion and provides an immersive mode for visitors. It prepares science and technology innovations by youth, popular science of life, science and technology experiences and other content, which aim to make science and technology closer to the public, and sustain the influence of the Expo.

This year witnesses the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Indonesia is invited to be the Guest Country of Honor. On the Expo, the national image and related scientific and technological innovations, technologies and products of the country are going to be showcased in various aspects. At the same time, five Guest-Country-of-Honor activities will be held, including the opening ceremony of national pavilion, the Indonesia-Mianyang Industrial Cooperation Matchmaking Meeting, Indonesian Commodity Week, Traditional Medicine Culture and Science and Technology Exchange Activity, and Indonesia Nature and Documentary Photography Exhibition.

Mianyang is the only City of Science and Technology in China, the second largest economy in Sichuan Province, and the third biggest city in Sichuan and Chongqing. As an exhibition of national prominence, The China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo is set in China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City annually, and has been successfully held for the last ten years since 2013.

