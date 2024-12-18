What Operators Expect From Tech Providers: Kantar Survey Insights for SOFTSWISS

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How to stay ahead in the face of fierce competition? SOFTSWISS, a leading tech provider with over 15 years of experience, shares fresh insights from a customer survey conducted by Kantar in November 2024.

To gain data-driven insights into tech operators' needs and expectations, SOFTSWISS invited Kantar, the world's leading analytics agency, to conduct a comprehensive customer survey.

Tech Provider Must-Haves

Expertise Comes First

The survey revealed the top 5 most essential characteristics for tech operators when choosing a technology supplier:

High level of professionalism and expertise

Security of operations

Supplier's long-term and reliable reputation

Flexible approach to collaboration

Creation of opportunities for business growth

Fewer operators prioritise a strong client portfolio as these are not viewed as immediate business drivers and have a less direct impact on operator success.

Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: "Delivering exceptional products starts with a profound understanding of client needs and expectations. That's why marketing research and customer surveys are integral to daily operations. By sharing valuable insights with our partners and competitors, we actively contribute to driving innovation and growth across the industry".

Sources of Industry Insights

According to respondents, the top 5 sources of information about the online entertainment industry are:

Recommendations from colleagues, partners

Industry news resources

Company websites that provide products and services

LinkedIn

Employees of partner companies

The importance of companies' websites almost tripled compared to the previous year's results. Similarly, the value of recommendations also increased significantly, climbing from fourth place to the top of the ranking.

"The trend of growing recommendations' importance extends beyond the industry. In 2024, consumers are navigating an overwhelming media flow where much information gets lost. While brands still communicate actively, capturing audiences has become harder. Personal connections are becoming more significant, offering a more direct and trusted way to reach consumers," shares Kateryna Kaliuzhna, Senior Client Partner at Kantar.

The primer position of recommendations underscores the growing importance of partnerships and networks, highlighting the value of community-driven insights from trusted experts. These shifts reflect a broader trend towards trust, transparency, and the demand for credible, easily accessible information in the rapidly evolving market.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the entertainment industry. The expert team counts over 2,000 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584445/Tech_Provider_Must_Haves.jpg

SOURCE SOFTSWISS