GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, the Paris Motor Show 2024 kicked off at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. At the motor show, GAC presented six new energy vehicles, representative product offerings, and the latest technologies, unveiling the plans for GAC's presence in the European market.

Where Craft Meets Technology: GAC Unveils Global Strategic Model AION V at Paris Motor Show 2024

At this year's Paris Motor Show, GAC also unveiled its first global strategic model, the all-electric rugged smart SUV, AION V. The AION V, known for its next-generation electric vehicle technology, is set to captivate the European market with its advanced features, including a long-range battery, fast-charging capabilities, an energy-efficient design and very competitive prices in its class. This sleek, spacious SUV combines intelligent connectivity with superior safety systems, ensuring an unparalleled driving experience for environmentally conscious consumers.

In addition to the AION V, GAC showcased another three all-electric vehicles, namely AION Y, HYPTEC SSR, and HYPTEC HT, along with two plug-in hybrid models, the GAC E9 and ES9. Avant-garde technologies such as 7kw AC Charging Pile (EN Norm), AION A480 Supercharger, Quark Electric Drive, Solid-state Battery, and Lightweight Brake Disc were also on display, highlighting GAC's deep expertise and promising presence in the new energy sector.

Leveraging this world-class motor show, GAC officially unveiled its "European Market Plan". GAC is taking a carefully structured approach to meet the unique demands of consumers in various European countries.

Starting in 2024, GAC will establish a robust after-sales infrastructure, partnering with industry leaders to ensure fast, reliable repair services and a highly dense network. In addition, by 2025, GAC will complete a European transit warehouse to improve parts supply efficiency.

GAC has also joined Thomas Schemera, a global leader and expert with over 30 years of working experience in the global automotive industry, to serve as Global Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of GAC International. He will better help GAC in understanding the needs and preferences of European consumers, providing more considerate customer experience, and offering a first-class experience in line with market demands, thereby building local consumers' trust for GAC.

Adhering to "Integrating into Europe, Contributing to Europe", GAC will continue collaborating with European industries, bringing high-quality and high-tech products, which have been well-received in China and globally, to the European market, consequently fostering GAC's quality development in the global market.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532341/GAC.mp4