While 'Pay-cations' and Wellness-Themed Travel Holds, A Silver Surge is Backfilling Pet and Solo Trends Launched by Young Americans Last Year

New research also benchmarks the significance of social media on the nation's youngest adult travel category

RICHMOND, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the years, Allianz Partners USA's Annual Vacation Confidence Index* has identified new American travel trends including "micro-cation" for quick trips shorter than 4 days and "pay-cation" to account for those who choose to work remotely from a vacation destination. Each of these emerging travel habits have been spawned primarily by younger travelers in the 18–34-year-old bracket. This year, for the 16th survey, the travel insurance and assistance company instead found that travelers ages 55 and older are fueling the growth in niche travel spaces including solo and pet travel.

Older travelers are joining young Americans in putting themselves first in their travels

As Americans prioritize quality of life at all stages, solo travel emerges as way to invest in oneself and gains six points to 23% among 55+ travelers in this year's survey. Those ages 35-54, often expected to travel with families in tow, are seeking more time on their own with a four-point increase to 35% planning solo trips, and younger travelers maintain their commitment to solo getaways at 42% of those surveyed.

For those who choose not to go it alone, their companion of choice may be a beloved pet. Four-legged passengers now accompany a quarter (24%) of senior travelers, gaining four points over last year, and four out of ten (41%) of 34- to 54-year-olds, an increase of five points. Pets remain a top priority for 18–34-year-olds at 40%, down just a point from 2023.

Americans are continuing to travel in a commitment to wellness and self-care. Young travelers hold steady at more than half (54%), and those in the 35-54 group shifted up slightly to 42% (1 point increase) while those ages 55+ slipped a point to 24%.

"Trends first identified in last year's Vacation Confidence Index --from traveling alone or with a pet to a focus on self-care—are validated in this year's findings," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Wellness has emerged as a vital part of our everyday health and happiness often incorporated in our travels, and Americans are finding value in social media through inspirational travel experiences."

The "pay-cation," a new work-from-a-vacation-destination travel trend Allianz Partners identified last year, continues to gain momentum and sees the greatest spike in travelers ages 35-54 who made a nine-point jump to 35% planning pay-cations this year. Forged from flexible remote work policies developed during the pandemic, 18 to 34-year-olds continue to lead the way at 40% (down two points) but the trend doesn't resonate as well with more mature travelers 55+, moving up just 2 points to 14% in 2024.

New this year, the survey inquired about the influence of social media on Americans' travel plans. Not surprisingly, young travelers significantly lead the way in this area with nearly four in ten (39%) indicating they seek inspiration through their social channels. Those ages 34 – 54 were benchmarked at 24%, and 55+ travelers at just 5%.

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as leisure travel of at least a week to a destination at least 100 miles from home.

Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners. For this survey, a sample of 2,010 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from April 15 to 22, 2024, via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

