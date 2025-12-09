Why Transparent, Comparable, and Reliable Security Testing Matters: AV-Comparatives Highlights 2025 Enterprise EPR and EDR Results

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyberattacks continue to challenge even the most resilient organisations, the need for clear, trustworthy, and openly documented security testing has never been more critical. AV-Comparatives, renowned for its independent and methodology-driven evaluations, reaffirms this importance by spotlighting the findings of its 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test and EDR Detection Validation Test.

These two enterprise-focused reports demonstrate that in a landscape filled with marketing claims, technical jargon, and complex product offerings, what organisations need most is transparent, comparable, and easy-to-understand insight into how security solutions perform under real-world conditions.

Transparency: The Foundation of Trust

The full methodology, scenarios, scoring, and per-step attack analyses for both tests are publicly available. The EPR Test can be accessed at:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/endpoint-prevention-response-epr-test-2025/

The EDR Detection Validation Test is available at:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/edr-detection-validation-2025/

By openly publishing these details, AV-Comparatives provides enterprises with complete visibility and transparency into how products were evaluated and why certain results were achieved. This openness ensures that security leaders, analysts, and technical teams can independently interpret the findings without relying on opaque summaries or selective reporting.

Comparability: Making Enterprise Decisions Practical

One of the greatest challenges facing CISOs and SOC leaders is the difficulty of comparing endpoint security products fairly. Many evaluations lack consistent standards or isolate techniques from real intrusion context.

AV-Comparatives addresses this by conducting full kill-chain attack simulations applied uniformly across all solutions, based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Every vendor faces the same adversary sequence, the same operational constraints, and the same scoring model. The result is a truly comparative view that helps organisations understand not just whether a technique was detected, but how each product performs throughout a realistic attack scenario.

This comparability is essential for selecting, deploying, and continuously improving enterprise defence strategies.

Reliability: Independent, Consistent, and Real-World Focused

The EPR Test 2025 evaluated 50 multi-stage attacks covering initial compromise through lateral movement, credential theft, command and control, exfiltration, and impact. Active blocking and passive detection modes were assessed alongside operational accuracy and five-year cost modelling for a 5,000-endpoint environment.

The EDR Detection Validation Test 2025 examined visibility and detection quality with prevention disabled, assessing whether SOC teams would receive coherent, actionable telemetry during all phases of a complex intrusion. Seven leading enterprise solutions participated, with five meeting the certification requirements.

Participants included all major players, such as Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G DATA, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, VIPRE, and two anonymous vendors who failed to reach the certification.

Across both reports, the emphasis remains consistent: real threats, realistic sequences, real results. This reliability is why AV-Comparatives continues to be referenced by enterprises, analysts, research institutions, and global media.

Clarity: Turning Complex Attacks Into Understandable Insights

Even the most accurate technical findings lose value if they are not communicated clearly. AV-Comparatives' reports are structured to be informative not only for analysts but also for executives responsible for cybersecurity investment and risk management.

Each test includes step-by-step attack flows, product reactions, and final summaries crafted to support informed decision-making. This clarity helps organisations bridge the gap between technical detail and strategic action - a critical need in modern cybersecurity operations.

Designed for the Global Cybersecurity Community

With more than two decades of independent testing experience, AV-Comparatives remains committed to producing meaningful, openly documented evaluations. The 2025 reports reflect that mission: a commitment to providing the global cybersecurity community with accurate, comprehensible, and comparable results.

Enterprises require more than partial snapshots or isolated detections. They need full-context testing that mirrors the realities of today's threat landscape. AV-Comparatives continues to deliver exactly that, year after year, across EDR, EPR, endpoint protection, and other enterprise-focused evaluations.

A Message from Andreas Clementi, CEO of AV-Comparatives:

"Security leaders face enormous pressure to choose the right technologies in an environment saturated with complexity. Transparency, comparability, and clarity are essential. Our 2025 enterprise reports demonstrate our commitment to providing openly documented, realistic tests that help organisations understand how solutions behave in practice, not just in theory."

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent cybersecurity testing lab founded in 2004. Known for transparent methodologies and real-world testing, the organisation provides certification programs and comprehensive assessments for both consumer and enterprise security products.

