With Winter Heating Season Nearing, PSEG Long Island Hosts Community Events to Help Customers Struggling with Bills

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter heating season approaches, PSEG Long Island is holding three community events to help customers apply for state and federal programs that exist to help those struggling with utility bills. There are also many ways they can lower their bills by using energy wisely.

PSEG Long Island's three events are designed to help connect customers with financial assistance from various resources. Community organizations, service providers and other groups will be present, many offering free items including LED light bulbs. They are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Nov. 3

Stop & Shop Parking Lot

999 Montauk Hwy, Shirley

1 - 5:30 PM

The first 200 attendees will receive fresh produce from Long Island Cares

Thursday, Nov. 6

UBS Arena Parking Lot

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

1 - 5:30 PM

The first 200 attendees will receive fresh produce from Long Island Cares

Thursday, Nov. 13

Key Food Parking Lot

20-20 New Haven Blvd Far Rockaway, NY

1 - 5:30 PM

"While PSEG Long Island is not a provider of natural gas or heating oil, we know this fall has been a time of economic uncertainty for a lot of people, and we want all our customers to be able to keep their homes warm this winter," said Brigitte Wynn, PSEG Long Island's director of Revenue Operations. "We offer resources, tips and a variety of energy efficiency programs. There are also state programs that can help with heating costs. And if you are struggling to pay bills, we encourage you to please reach out to us to enroll in a deferred payment agreement and learn about available financial assistance programs. We're here to help."

Assistance available to those struggling with bills

PSEG Long Island wants to work with any customer struggling to pay their bills and help them find a solution. The company encourages anyone with a past-due account balance to visit psegliny.com/assistance, access assistance resources through the PSEG Long Island mobile app, or call 1-800-490-0025 so a representative can help them develop a deferred payment agreement tailored to the needs of their household.

PSEG Long Island also offers its Residential Energy Affordability Partnership Program, a free program for income-eligible customers. A REAP technician will visit, conduct a free home energy survey and may install energy-saving measures. To learn more, visit psegliny.com/REAP.

Additionally, PSEG Long Island wants to help customers unable to attend its community events be aware of the financial assistance programs offered by New York State:

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide a heating fuel grant to eligible homeowners and renters depending on income, household size and how they heat their home. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,680 and still qualify for benefits. This benefit is tentatively scheduled to open on Nov. 17. For more information, visit https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.

Emergency HEAP, a subset of the HEAP program, offers eligible customers a grant to help low- and middle-income New Yorkers avoid having their home heating disconnected or if they are running low or are out of their deliverable heat source (i.e. fuel oil, kerosene or propane). This emergency portion of HEAP is tentatively scheduled to open on Jan. 2, 2026. If customers are experiencing an emergency, they can apply for this benefit by reaching out to their local Department of Social Services location, which can be found here: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/contacts/ There is only one emergency HEAP benefit currently planned for this winter season.

Customers who applied for and received HEAP last year are eligible for PSEG Long Island's Household Assistance Program. If they submit a copy of their last HEAP benefit as proof, the Household Assistance Program can provide a discount of up to $78 per month for the next 18 months, offsetting some other state and federal benefits that might be delayed. Customers can apply for the Household Assistance Program online here. Customers who do not or cannot receive one of these state and federal benefits can apply for the Household Assistance Program in other ways. More information is available at psegliny.com/assistance. Customers can also call PSEG Long Island's Consumer Advocacy Line at 631-755-3407 or email [email protected].

How all customers can lower their bills

Seal windows and doorframes with weather stripping or caulk, and remove or cover window air conditioners to help to prevent drafts that waste energy and money.





with weather stripping or caulk, and remove or cover window air conditioners to help to prevent drafts that waste energy and money. Ceiling fans can be used to save energy in winter. Setting a fan to rotate clockwise on low pulls cool air toward the ceiling, pushing warm air down into a room.





can be used to save energy in winter. Setting a fan to rotate clockwise on low pulls cool air toward the ceiling, pushing warm air down into a room. Lower your thermostat by just one degree to potentially reduce your heating bill. Lowering it two degrees during the day and five to 10 degrees at night will save even more.





potentially reduce your heating bill. Lowering it two degrees during the day and five to 10 degrees at night will save even more. Use a programmable thermostat. ENERGY STAR® estimates that homes with high heating and cooling bills, as well as homes that are unoccupied for much of the day, can save approximately $100 a year with an ENERGY STAR® certified smart thermostat. In addition, PSEG Long Island offers rebates on smart thermostats.





ENERGY STAR® estimates that homes with high heating and cooling bills, as well as homes that are unoccupied for much of the day, can save approximately $100 a year with an ENERGY STAR® certified smart thermostat. In addition, Replace inefficient incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs since, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, lighting accounts for about 15% of the electricity used in the home, and LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer.





since, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, lighting accounts for about 15% of the electricity used in the home, and LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer. Customers on Time-of-Day rates can run the dishwasher, clothes dryer and other high-energy-use appliances outside of peak hours.





Customers on Time-of-Day rates can charge electric vehicles to run outside of peak hours.





Install a high efficiency air source heat pump (ASHP) to lower energy usage in cold and hot months. Rebates are available from PSEG Long Island.

More money-saving ideas and rebate information are available at psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney/energystarrebates.

