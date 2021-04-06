WorkWhile and Curai Health announce partnership to provide free access to telehealth services to hourly workers

WorkWhile, an hourly labor marketplace, announced it will provide free telehealth services for workers on its platform. Tweet this

"Our mission at WorkWhile is to be the best place for hourly wage earners to work. We are thrilled to be providing this innovative telehealth benefit to our most active workers free of charge. Having a doctor in their pocket will allow our workers to get the care they need on their own schedule," said Jarah Euston , co-founder and CEO of WorkWhile.

Demand for telehealth services has surged during the pandemic, growing 80% in the last year up to a $9.5B market. Telehealth has helped millions of Americans better access high quality healthcare. "In a time where so many folks need access to healthcare, we're excited to be working with WorkWhile to make Curai available to their workers," said Neal Khosla, founder and CEO of Curai Health.

Workers on the WorkWhile platform can access the Curai Health benefit today directly from the WorkWhile app, and will maintain the benefit as long as they remain active on the WorkWhile platform. This is the first healthcare benefit WorkWhile is offering to its workers, who also receive next-day pay and sick pay credit.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an hourly labor technology platform that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule, and location. It uses cognitive science, behavioral analysis, and peer feedback to help identify the most reliable hourly workers and supports them with perks not available at traditional hourly wage jobs. Employers use WorkWhile for a high-quality, reliable workforce they can scale up or down. WorkWhile has connected workers to over 30,000 jobs through its mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit workwhilejobs.com

About Curai Health

Curai Health is a virtual primary care provider on a mission to make the most-affordable, highest-quality primary care accessible to everyone on the planet, whenever they want it. Founded by Neal Khosla and Xavier Amatriain in 2017, Curai Health offers chat-based primary care that combines clinicians with the industry's most advanced AI to create a learning healthcare system that increasingly slashes the cost of delivering high-quality care and improves health outcomes. For more information, visit www.curaihealth.com .

