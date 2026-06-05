World-oriented Intelligent Solutions from Tianjin: Bringing Cutting-Edge Technologies into Daily Life
News provided byTranslation and Communication of China
Jun 05, 2026, 16:45 ET
TIANJIN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, 2026, the World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened at the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin). "Translation & Communication of China" invited two international guests to visit the expo, exploring Tianjin's intelligent technology innovations from a global perspective and presenting to the world the accelerating pace and evolving landscape of China's urban intelligent transformation.
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