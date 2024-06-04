WorldTrips Highlights the Importance of Travel Insurance During Hurricane Season

CARMEL, Ind., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hurricane season approaches, WorldTrips, a leading provider of travel insurance based in Carmel, Indiana, underscores the importance of securing comprehensive travel insurance to safeguard against the unpredictable challenges of severe weather conditions. With the increasing likelihood of hurricanes, travelers face heightened risks of flight delays, cancellations, and other travel disruptions. WorldTrips emphasizes that travel insurance should be a key consideration for those seeking financial protection.

Rising Probability of Travel Disruptions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts an active hurricane season, with a higher-than-average probability of storms affecting travel plans. Hurricanes can cause widespread flight cancellations, airport closures, and mandatory evacuations, leaving travelers stranded or forced to alter their itineraries unexpectedly. These disruptions can lead to significant financial losses and logistical challenges, especially for those unprepared.

MORE: Travel Insurance for 2024 Hurricane season

Protecting Your Travel Investment

"Travelers invest significant time and money into planning their vacations, and weather-related travel issues can pose substantial risks to those investments," said Mark Carney CEO of WorldTrips. "Our travel insurance policies are designed to offer comprehensive protection, allowing travelers to navigate the uncertainties of hurricane season with confidence."

MORE: Learn more about optional Cancel for Any Reason coverage

Plan Ahead and Stay Informed

WorldTrips encourages travelers to purchase travel insurance well in advance of a trip and prior to a storm being "named" as coverage for foreseen events will no longer be available. Travelers can visit the WorldTrips website to explore a range of insurance plans and find the coverage that best suits their needs. Stay informed about weather events and travel advisories during the hurricane season when preparing for travel.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

