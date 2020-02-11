WuXi Biologics Provides Back-to-work Operation Update Related to the Coronavirus Outbreak

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. Our management team is working vigilantly to execute our Business Continuity Plan to mitigate any potential risk. All three operating sites in China, namely Wuxi, Shanghai and Suzhou, will resume operations today after the Chinese New Year break.

Overall, approximately 6% of our staff have traveled to Wuhan, transited through Wuhan or had contact with people coming from Wuhan. No employee has been diagnosed with the infection. We are closely monitoring the health of every employee and have implemented strict back-to-work procedures to protect our employees. Approximately 85% of staff are already back to the cities in which they work. We have sufficient number of staff to resume operations.

We do not operate in Wuhan and do not have major suppliers from Wuhan. Supplies for labs and manufacturing are not likely affected. In addition, shipment of samples and materials, import and export, and custom clearance are business as usual.

In addition, WuXi Biologics is also working vigilantly to ensure the quality of the products we are manufacturing is not affected by this outbreak. We have a strong GMP quality system and a robust global supply chain. We do not expect to see any negative impact of this outbreak on our GMP operations.

Overseas clients who plan to travel to China are recommended to conduct meetings via videoconferences or teleconferences.

Lastly, WuXi Biologics has already mobilized a large team of more than 240 scientists and is working closely with global organizations to develop and manufacture multiple neutralizing antibodies to potentially treat the virus infection. In-vitro efficacy of these antibodies will be available next month.

This situation, which continues to evolve daily, reminds us that we must continue to do the right things for patients. We do not expect to see meaningful negative impact on our business operations in China.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

