SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Crane, a global leader in crane manufacturing, is set to make a significant impact at Bauma China 2024, taking place from November 26 to 29. The company will exhibit a range of its latest innovations, including five premier models that encompass all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, hybrid truck cranes, and hybrid crawler cranes. Among these, the highlight will undoubtedly be the world's largest tonnage wheeled crane, reflecting XCMG's commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering and sustainability.

XCMG Crane to Showcase Cutting-Edge Products at Bauma China 2024

The showcase at Bauma China 2024 highlights XCMG Crane's dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable, and environmentally friendly solutions to the global market. Each model on display represents an advancement in crane technology, incorporating advanced features designed to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry. From improved efficiency and safety to enhanced operational flexibility, these cranes are set to establish new standards in the sector.

One of the standout products, the XCA80G7-1E, is a four-axle all-terrain crane designed specifically for urban construction environments. This model boasts innovative features such as variable support, load-carrying extension, and a suite of intelligent configurations, including one-click counterweight attachment and wireless remote control. These enhancements not only boost the crane's performance but also streamline operations, making it an ideal choice for complex urban projects.

Aligning with XCMG's commitment to sustainable development, the company will also introduce its latest hybrid truck and crawler crane. These eco-friendly models are equipped with state-of-the-art electric drive systems that significantly reduce emissions and noise levels, contributing to a greener and quieter work environment. They are designed to offer the same power and reliability as their traditional counterparts while minimizing environmental impact.

Another notable addition to the lineup is the XCR120_AU, a rough terrain crane designed for versatility and durability. With a robust chassis and powerful engine, it delivers exceptional mobility and lifting capacity. Its advanced hydraulic system enables smooth, precise operation, while the ergonomic cab ensures a comfortable working environment.

Bauma China 2024 promises to be an exciting platform for XCMG Crane to demonstrate its leadership in the industry and its vision for the future of crane technology. Visitors to the exhibition can experience a comprehensive display of cutting-edge products and solutions that are set to transform the construction landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557589/KV.jpg