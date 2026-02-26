XCMG Drives National Standard for Crane Graphical Symbols, Strengthening Leadership in Industry Standardization

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Administration for Market Regulation and the National Standardization Administration of China have officially released the national standard GB/T 25195.2-2025, Cranes — Graphical Symbols — Part 2: Mobile Cranes. Developed with substantial contributions from XCMG, the new standard unifies and regulates the graphical symbols used in mobile crane control systems, enhancing operational safety and supporting the international development of the industry.

Graphical symbols serve as a "universal language" between equipment and operators. By converting complex operational commands into intuitive visual cues, GB/T 25195.2-2025 helps minimize the risk of operational errors from the outset, improving on-site efficiency and safety oversight while providing frontline operators with an invisible safeguard.

The newly released standard not only strengthens China's crane standardization system but also aligns technically with the international standard ISO 7296-2, laying a solid foundation for the global expansion of Chinese mobile cranes.

As a benchmark enterprise in the industry, XCMG continues to lead innovation in technical standards. In 2025 alone, XCMG has led or participated in the development and revision of eight national and industry standards covering both wheeled and crawler cranes. To date, the company has contributed to 64 standards, including three international standards.

Transitioning from product export to standard export, XCMG is accelerating the transformation of its technological advantages into regulatory influence, further solidifying its role as an industry leader and standard-setter. The company stated that it will continue to drive industry development through standardization, promoting a more regulated, safer, more efficient, and globally integrated crane industry.

SOURCE XCMG Crane