XCMG's Electric Oilfield Maintenance Equipment Cuts 25.812 Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions in Oil Production, Promoting Scope III Emission Reduction in the Energy Industry

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

27 Nov, 2023, 00:54 ET

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery's (SHE:000425, "XCMG") electric workover rig has recently completed the cleaning of 10 oil pipelines in an oilfield in Northern China, which has reduced 25.812 Metric tons of carbon emissions for the oil exploitation project.

Continue Reading
XCMG’s Electric Oilfield Maintenance Equipment Cuts 25.812 Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions in Oil Production, Promoting Scope III Emission Reduction in the Energy Industry.
XCMG’s Electric Oilfield Maintenance Equipment Cuts 25.812 Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions in Oil Production, Promoting Scope III Emission Reduction in the Energy Industry.

"As a link in the energy industry chain, XCMG has set up a series of programs and plans, including the 'Carbon Reduction Action for Supply Chain Alliances' to push for reaching the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Our Program of Action for Peak Carbon and Carbon Neutrality was released in February 2022 with eight major measures of its exploration and practice to advance the reduction of Scope I, II, and III emissions. By 2035, the product penetration of new energy products will thrive to exceed 35 percent, and the carbon footprint of key products, including excavators and cranes, will be reduced by 32 percent compared to 2020," said Lu Chuan, president of XCMG.

The oilfields in northern China carry out tens of thousands of maintenance operations every year. In 2023, batches of XCMG's electric workover rigs have been deployed to the major oilfields.

XCMG's hybrid power workover rig can utilize chassis power operation in oil wells without electricity, providing continuous energy supply with onboard charging and operating while charging. Compared with conventional fuel vehicles, the dual-power product saves more energy, boasts higher efficiency, lowers maintenance costs, and saves more than 2 million CNY throughout the full life cycle. It also greatly reduces safety risks while improving operation efficiency and reducing labor intensity.

The equipment is also equipped with XCMG's self-developed vehicle control system. In addition, XCMG's excavators that meet North American EPA Tier 4F emission standards are also delivering efficient performances in oilfield operations.

In 2022, two units of the XE360U excavators equipped with a high-pressure common-rail EFI T4F engine and an intelligent electronic control system completed tasks successfully at a petroleum production base in Texas, US, saving 10 percent of fuel compared to other excavators working on site. It's favored by the customer for operational flexibility and easy maintenance, and XCMG's overseas service engineers are also stationed on-site to provide timely and efficient technical support to ensure uninterrupted operation of the equipment.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

Début de la conférence sur l'innovation technologique dans le domaine des équipements de construction en Chine et publication de l'indice Construction Equipment Market Index et du premier livre bleu du secteur

Début de la conférence sur l'innovation technologique dans le domaine des équipements de construction en Chine et publication de l'indice Construction Equipment Market Index et du premier livre bleu du secteur

XCMG Machinery (« XCMG », SHE:000425) a organisé la première conférence sur l'innovation technologique dans les équipements de construction (la «...
Comienza en China la Conferencia sobre Innovación Tecnológica en Equipos de Construcción

Comienza en China la Conferencia sobre Innovación Tecnológica en Equipos de Construcción

XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) ha acogido la Conferencia inaugural sobre Innovación Tecnológica en Equipos de Construcción (la "Conferencia")...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.