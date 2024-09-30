Xiaohongshu x VOGUE Business in Milan: Exploring New Paths for Sustainable Growth in the Luxury Industry

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a global downturn in the luxury market, identifying new avenues for innovation has become a pivotal challenge for leading luxury brands.

China's luxury market is transforming, characterized by the rise of new consumers, accelerated digitalization, and shifting consumption patterns, each having a significant impact on the industry.

Cynthia Zhong, head of the Luxury Industry Division at Xiaohongshu 2024 New Prospects: Embracing The Future Of Luxury Journey With Xiaohongshu

As the birthplace of fashion trends in China, Xiaohongshu has emerged as the go-to social media platform for brands looking to establish a foothold in the Chinese market, engage in meaningful conversations with consumers, and drive growth.

From September 26th to 27th, Xiaohongshu, in collaboration with VOGUE Business, hosted the Milan Digital Summit themed "The Digital Silk Road: Pioneering the Future of Luxury Lifestyle". The event focused on digital transformation practices, showcasing how brands can adapt their marketing approaches to expand their presence and reach in China.

Co-Creating a New Model to Develop a Fresh Perspective on Marketing in the Chinese Context

Luxury brands are increasingly incorporating local cultural elements into their branding. However, to truly succeed in the Chinese market, they must also develop the ability to craft compelling Chinese cultural narratives.

Xiaohongshu, as a key platform for luxury products and a hub for high-potential consumer groups, has become essential for major brands seeking new customers and enhancing market penetration.

At the summit, Cynthia Zhong, head of the Luxury Industry Division at Xiaohongshu, explored how brands can offer more exceptional, immersive, and personalized experiences by increasing communication touchpoints and employing flexible seeding strategies.

Cynthia emphasized that Xiaohongshu's deep-rooted fashion culture and commitment to "human-centric marketing" enable brands to rejuvenate and uncover new business opportunities through effective strategies, fostering a beneficial content ecosystem for both brands and shoppers.

As China's leading social media platform, Xiaohongshu offers brands a unique marketing perspective localized for China. To build stronger emotional connections with consumers, it is essential to focus on their core needs and gain deep insights into the evolving behaviors of different consumer groups.

The summit showcased Xiaohongshu's exploration of the relationship among users, needs, and products, introducing the "Enjoy Luxury" lifestyle segment to uncover the consumption logic of this group and highlight their value within the luxury sector.

By understanding the varied motivations of different consumer groups, brands can develop tailored communication strategies that ensure the aesthetics, artistry, culture, and prestige of luxury products resonate more with consumers' self-perceptions.

From "Seeding" to "Experiencing": Creating a Win-Win Ecosystem

Countless luxury brands have revitalized their marketing strategies and enhanced their commercial value on Xiaohongshu.

The platform not only serves as a key community for major campaign marketing but is also a prime venue for building brand value. Xiaohongshu has developed a unique Key Opinion Sales (KOS) ecosystem, helping brands expand their customer base and facilitating the digital transformation journey from interest to purchase.

Xiaohongshu has also launched an official mini-program focusing on "brand building, online conversion, and interactive communication," enabling efficient consumer engagement, deep connections, and driving comprehensive conversions and growth.

International shows serve as vital touchpoints for luxury brands to express themselves and forge deep connections with consumers. With a global perspective, Xiaohongshu's presence in Milan supports brands in rejuvenating their enduring vitality and sparking the next wave of consumption growth.

