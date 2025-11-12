Xinhua Silk Road: 2nd CRE Co-op Forum to kick off in Xi'an, NW. China on Nov. 18

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Nov 12, 2025, 21:54 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum is scheduled to commence in northwest China's Xi'an, an ancient capital city known as the starting point of the Silk Road on November 18.

The event, organized by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Transport, General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, is dedicated to pooling broader consensus via enhanced dialogue and exchanges to facilitate safe, stable and smooth China Railway Express (CRE) operation and high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative.

By next Tuesday, an opening ceremony, three parallel forums focusing on efficient and safe transport, development of diversified corridors, and innovative and integrated development, and other activities to showcase achievements of CRE will approach the public.

Meanwhile, government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and experts from countries alongside the CRE routes and representatives from international organizations and the Chinese side are invited to gather there.

Under the theme of Connecting Asia and Europe for a Shared Future, the Second CRE Cooperation Forum is a key international cooperation platform to prompt CRE development of higher quality, following the success of the first session held in east China's coastal city Lianyungang in 2023.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348296.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Conference exploring future paths of asset management held in E. China urban district

Xinhua Silk Road: Conference exploring future paths of asset management held in E. China urban district

The Global Asset Management Forum 2025 Shanghai Suhewan Conference was recently held in Jing'an District, Shanghai, focusing on exploring the future...
Xinhua Silk Road: Die Kultur- und Kunstsaison 2025 am Jangtse endet in Yichang in Zentralchina

Xinhua Silk Road: Die Kultur- und Kunstsaison 2025 am Jangtse endet in Yichang in Zentralchina

Die Kultur- und Kunstsaison 2025 am Jangtsekiang ging am Abend des 30. Oktober in der Stadt Yichang in der zentralchinesischen Provinz Hubei zu Ende. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics