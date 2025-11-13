Xinhua Silk Road: 2nd CRE Co-op Forum to kick off in Xi'an, NW. China on Nov. 18

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second China Railway Express Cooperation Forum is scheduled to commence in northwest China's Xi'an, an ancient capital city known as the starting point of the Silk Road on November 18.

The event, organized by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Transport, General Administration of Customs, China State Railway Group and Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, is dedicated to pooling broader consensus via enhanced dialogue and exchanges to facilitate safe, stable and smooth China Railway Express (CRE) operation and high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative.

By next Tuesday, an opening ceremony, three parallel forums focusing on efficient and safe transport, development of diversified corridors, and innovative and integrated development, and other activities to showcase achievements of CRE will approach the public.

Meanwhile, government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and experts from countries alongside the CRE routes and representatives from international organizations and the Chinese side are invited to gather there.

Under the theme of Connecting Asia and Europe for a Shared Future, the Second CRE Cooperation Forum is a key international cooperation platform to prompt CRE development of higher quality, following the success of the first session held in east China's coastal city Lianyungang in 2023.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348296.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road