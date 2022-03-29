Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese-built highway in Angola completes to boost economic and trade prosperity

BEIJING, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Railway No.4 Engineering Group Co., Ltd (CREC4)'s 76km highway project connecting Angola's Quitexe city and Ambuila city was fully completed with ancillary constructions including highway markings and post signs all finished on March 24.

Undertaken by CREC4 First Engineering Co., Ltd, the highway project "PK74" crossed the mountainous areas of Uige province, and becomes the first grade highway between Quitexe and Ambuila, creating jobs while solving travel difficulties for locals.