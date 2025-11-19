Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese company leverages parts hub in South Africa to deepen China-Africa cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When a delegation from the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum walked into SANY Group's parts central warehouse in South Africa recently, they saw how the Chinese engineering machinery manufacturer has leveraged the logistics hub to deepen China-Africa cooperation.

Covering an area of 11,487 square meters, the parts central warehouse now houses inventory valued at approximately 300 million South African Rand (about 17.65 million U.S. dollars), making it the company's largest overseas warehousing base.

With six functional zones, the warehouse has achieved efficient circulation of parts, covering everything from the receipt of light-duty and heavy-duty components to cross-border distribution in southern Africa.

By leveraging the QR code technology, the warehouse has fully digitized the inbound and outbound parts management process, boosting efficiency by over 100 percent compared with traditional models.

Currently, parts from the warehouse can be delivered speedily to countries in southern Africa such as Zimbabwe and Botswana thanks in part to partnerships with local logistic operators, in particular EPX, whose overnight delivery service has significantly improved client response speed.

Behind all these cooperation is the localization drive prioritized by SANY, which also crafts a multi-tier talent base in South Africa where demand-driven local capacity building replaces conventional training.

For instance, one core mission of the talent base is to supply practical talent in warehouse management, equipment maintenance and logistics coordination for SANY's service outlets across Africa, addressing the critical need for professionals with technical proficiency and local familiarity.

Another core objective is to cultivate specialists proficient in advanced engineering equipment and new energy technologies for African enterprises, driving technological upgrading of African industrial chains.

The third core mission is to provide vocational skills and employment opportunities for African youth, helping Africa address high unemployment and skill shortages.

From 2002 when SANY entered the African market to 2025 when its industrial park in South Africa is about to be launched, the company's journey in Africa has been rooted in localization, ensuring the benefits of China-Africa cooperation reach more African people.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348382.html