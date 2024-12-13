Xinhua Silk Road: Conference featuring int'l climate investment, financing sees fruitful results

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference concluded on Monday, had seen fruitful results on promoting green development with the power of finance, calling on all parties to join hands toward a green future.

Delving into the topics of energy transition investment and green cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the conference put forward a series of cooperation initiatives to strengthen international cooperation and promote implementation of green and low-carbon projects.

The 2024 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference is held in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province from December 8 to 9, 2024.

The Belt and Road Low Carbon Services Partnership was launched at the event, with a first batch of 23 member institutions vowing to provide comprehensive services in low-carbon technology and green investment and financing for Belt and Road partner countries.

Sparking in-depth discussions on the new paths of climate-resilient urban construction and urban green development, the conference saw presentations of successful application cases of negative ions in urban ecological construction, as well as the releases of an index and a digital map featuring China's negative ion oxygen bar cities. The map, visualizing real-time monitoring data and distribution of negative ion oxygen bar cities across the country, can provide references for both cities' tourism promotion and people's travel decisions.

In 2022, 23 localities in China were approved for climate investment and financing pilot, four of which shared their experience during the event. Among them, Nansha District in the southern city of Guangzhou is striving to build an international climate finance center, promoting development of green industries by connecting domestic and foreign financial resources through climate investment and financing projects.

The event showcased outstanding practical achievements of local governments in addressing climate change and promoting green and low-carbon development, offering valuable experience for other regions.

With guests sharing practical experience and technological innovation achievements in green power, pollution reduction and carbon reduction, the conference prompted discussions on how finance can empower green technology innovation and application.

The event also included an expo on climate-friendly enterprises and technologies, as well as the signings of multiple cooperation projects related to green power trading, green financial services and others.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343557.html

