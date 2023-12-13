Xinhua Silk Road: Cross-sector cooperation brings new vitality to Dehua white porcelain

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

13 Dec, 2023, 04:30 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio held the inauguration and agreement signing ceremony in Dehua County, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Deshang Yunci (Xi'an) Brand Management Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement with Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio and Dehua Yishu Ceramic Research Institute, promoting cross-sector cooperation and bringing new vitality to Dehua white Porcelain, which is also known as "Blanc de Chine."

Continue Reading
The photo shows Deshang Yunci (Xi'an) Brand Management Co., Ltd. signing an agreement with Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio.
The photo shows Deshang Yunci (Xi'an) Brand Management Co., Ltd. signing an agreement with Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio.

Jean-Charles Pigeau, vice president of the Sino-French Cultural Exchange Association, is a renowned French contemporary artist and sculptor, who works with the Hermes Foundation and is a long-term designer for many international luxury brands.

Dehua white porcelain is a unique material that aligns with his art philosophy, said Jean-Charles Pigeau. With the establishment of the studio, he looks forward to boosting cooperation and bringing Dehua white porcelain to the world.

Deshang Yunci is about to unveil an artist series of high-end porcelain. Designed by Jean-Charles Pigeau, this series is made of white jade porcelain clay developed by Dehua Yishu Ceramic Research Institute. As a mix of Chinese and Western cultural elements, this collection features a range of ceramic artworks that boast both artistic and economic value.

Original linkhttps://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337675.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Mengniu takes active part in global industrial chain development under Belt and Road Initiative

Xinhua Silk Road: Mengniu takes active part in global industrial chain development under Belt and Road Initiative

Since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited has been actively engaging in the development of global...

Xinhua Silk Road : Les services d'alimentation électrique résilients de la filiale du réseau d'État du Jiangsu permettent aux villages de raconter de nouvelles histoires de revitalisation rurale

La State Grid Jiangsu Electronic Power, une entreprise d'énergie de base de la province du Jiangsu, dans l'est de la Chine, permet aux villages...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.