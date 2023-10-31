Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Jiangyin sees 217 projects signed at 4th Jiangyin Development Summit

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 217 projects involving a total investment over 100 billion yuan were signed at the Fourth Jiangyin Development Summit & 2023 Jiangyin Symposium on Economic and Trade Cooperation held on October 28 in Jiangyin City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The projects, covering new energy, integrated circuits, biomedicine, new materials, digital economy and other fields, are expected to further accumulate momentum for promoting Jiangyin's new industrialization.

Focusing on high-end, intelligent and green industrial transformation, Jiangyin continues to accelerate the new industrialization. 

Since the beginning of this year, projects with a total investment of more than 10 billion yuan such as JCET Jiangyin's microelectronics wafer-level microsystem integration project and SJ Semiconductor Corp.'s 3DIC packaging project have been selected into the list of major projects of Jiangsu Province. Biomedical projects conducted by Jiangyin USUN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and high-end equipment projects implemented by Shuangliang Group and Zoomlion have also made sound progress.

Jiangyin aims to achieve breakthroughs in attracting investment on four strategic emerging industries including new energy, integrated circuits, high-end equipment, and biomedicine, said Tan Haiping, head of Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Jiangyin.

At present, Jiangyin has three hundred-billion-level industries including high-end textile and clothing, petrochemical new materials, and metal new materials. The high-end equipment industry is expected to become the fourth hundred-billion-level industrial cluster in Jiangyin this year.

Known as "the first county in terms of manufacturing industrial strength in China", Jiangyin's business environment is highly attractive for high-quality emerging industry projects at home and abroad. BEKAERT, one of the first batch of Belgian foreign enterprises in China, has settled in Jiangyin for more than 30 years, with a total investment more than 1 billion euros here, creating its only fully functional headquarters base in China.

In 2022, Jiangyin saw its gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 475.418 billion yuan, ranking second among county-level cities in China.

