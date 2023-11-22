Xinhua Silk Road: Global conference held in Guangzhou's Nansha District sees fruitful achievements on climate investment, financing

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

22 Nov, 2023, 19:39 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-concluded 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference witnessed fruitful achievements, while Guangzhou's Nansha District, in collaboration with 11 entities, established the Pearl River Delta (Nansha) Climate Investment and Financing Alliance, and launched 200 billion yuan of joint bank credit, 100 billion yuan of climate fund, as well as 50 billion yuan of climate investment and financing projects.

Continue Reading
The photo shows the main venue of the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference.
The photo shows the main venue of the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference.

Additionally, a guideline aiming to enhance financial industry standards and foster the development of a carbon financial market was released during the conference.

A series of events under the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference was held during November 17-18 at Nansha District of Guanghou in south China's Guangdong Province, marking significant strides in climate investment and financing initiatives.

Standing as the exclusive national-level new district in Guangdong and the largest comprehensive cooperation demonstration area for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nansha has become a focal point in the global sphere of climate investment and financing.

This international event, themed "Climate Finance for a Better World," is the first of its kind in China, centered on climate finance. It featured three overseas venues in Paris, Singapore, and Dubai.

The event also set up thematic forums attracting over 500 attendees hared the latest insights in the climate investment and financing domain, while envisioning prospective collaborations.

As Guangzhou's outlet to the sea, Nansha is the connecting point of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and the Land Silk Road, and is committed to making greater contributions to global green and sustainable development.

The conference dedicated a specific exhibition hall for climate investment and financing supporting green projects, showcasing over ten climate-friendly projects in Nansha, including the Magic Box unmanned coffee vehicle, hydrogen-powered ride-hailing service, Hycan Automobile Technology, Greater Bay Technology, CloudWalk Technology, among others.

This conference was jointly organized by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch, and China Economic Information Service were responsible for the execution of the event. 

To invest in Nansha, please contact Olivia Gui with the secretariat of PBCIFC. ([email protected])

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337262.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road : Le district de Nansha à Canton s'efforce de stimuler le financement climatique pour un développement écologique de haute qualité

Xinhua Silk Road : Le district de Nansha à Canton s'efforce de stimuler le financement climatique pour un développement écologique de haute qualité

Nansha, une zone côtière située à l'extrémité sud du centre économique de la Chine méridionale, Canton, s'efforce de renforcer le financement...
Xinhua Silk Road: Vale G60 de Inovação Tecnológica e Científica capacita inovação tecnológica e industrial no delta do Rio Yangtze na China

Xinhua Silk Road: Vale G60 de Inovação Tecnológica e Científica capacita inovação tecnológica e industrial no delta do Rio Yangtze na China

A Conferência de ligação de fatores-chave 2023 sobre desenvolvimento de alta qualidade do Vale G60 de Inovação Tecnológica e Científica do delta do...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.